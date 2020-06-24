All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2500 Boyer Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2500 Boyer Ave E

2500 Boyer Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Boyer Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2500 Boyer Ave E Available 04/01/19 Luxury Two Bedroom PLUS office in Portage Bay! - Welcome home to this beautifully designed townhome overlooking Portage Bay! Greeted by a lusciously landscaped patio, you'll open the door to a slate floor entry with spacious office to your right, with access to patio and plenty of Southern light. Down the hallway, you'll find a full bath with gorgeous hardware and vanity, and the first spacious bedroom. Upstairs, the main floor has a unique open floor plan, with a chef's kitchen, equipped with stainless appliances, a gas range and plenty of counter/cabinet space! The dining area looks out over the cozy living room, complete with gas fireplace, mantel and balcony overlooking the water. Upstairs features the master bedroom with a beautifully updated bathroom with walk in closet, soaking tub, and sleek, subway tile shower. Vaulted ceilings and a large balcony with water views complete the master suite.

Fantastic location and centrally located to everything. Walking distance to the UW light rail station and easy access to 520 and I-5. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. In-City living at its best!

(RLNE4743367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Boyer Ave E have any available units?
2500 Boyer Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Boyer Ave E have?
Some of 2500 Boyer Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Boyer Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Boyer Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Boyer Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Boyer Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Boyer Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Boyer Ave E offers parking.
Does 2500 Boyer Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Boyer Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Boyer Ave E have a pool?
No, 2500 Boyer Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Boyer Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2500 Boyer Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Boyer Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Boyer Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
