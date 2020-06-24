Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2500 Boyer Ave E Available 04/01/19 Luxury Two Bedroom PLUS office in Portage Bay! - Welcome home to this beautifully designed townhome overlooking Portage Bay! Greeted by a lusciously landscaped patio, you'll open the door to a slate floor entry with spacious office to your right, with access to patio and plenty of Southern light. Down the hallway, you'll find a full bath with gorgeous hardware and vanity, and the first spacious bedroom. Upstairs, the main floor has a unique open floor plan, with a chef's kitchen, equipped with stainless appliances, a gas range and plenty of counter/cabinet space! The dining area looks out over the cozy living room, complete with gas fireplace, mantel and balcony overlooking the water. Upstairs features the master bedroom with a beautifully updated bathroom with walk in closet, soaking tub, and sleek, subway tile shower. Vaulted ceilings and a large balcony with water views complete the master suite.



Fantastic location and centrally located to everything. Walking distance to the UW light rail station and easy access to 520 and I-5. Easy commute to downtown Seattle and Bellevue. In-City living at its best!



(RLNE4743367)