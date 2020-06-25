Amenities

2360 43rd Ave E #207 Available 06/01/19 Desirable Madison Park Beauty, View & Access to Lake Washington, 2 Bed/2 Bath - Two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the popular Madison Park neighborhood, right on Lake Washington. Enjoy your private balcony any time of day with superb water views!

This beautiful condo offers over 1,000 square feet of wonderful space to call home. Modern chef's kitchen with all of the necessities, stainless steel appliances, birch wood cabinets, slab counters with countertop seating and a dining area. High end finishes throughout this beautifully updated home. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space and extra storage available. Hardwood floor in kitchen and wall to wall carpet throughout the rest of home.

Large balcony, reserved parking, fitness room and access to dock on the water. Water, sewer, garbage, cable and internet are all included! Two laundry rooms on this level available for use.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in Madison Park on the shores of Lake Washington! *$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

