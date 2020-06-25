All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2360 43rd Ave E #207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2360 43rd Ave E #207
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

2360 43rd Ave E #207

2360 43rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2360 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
2360 43rd Ave E #207 Available 06/01/19 Desirable Madison Park Beauty, View & Access to Lake Washington, 2 Bed/2 Bath - Two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the popular Madison Park neighborhood, right on Lake Washington. Enjoy your private balcony any time of day with superb water views!
This beautiful condo offers over 1,000 square feet of wonderful space to call home. Modern chef's kitchen with all of the necessities, stainless steel appliances, birch wood cabinets, slab counters with countertop seating and a dining area. High end finishes throughout this beautifully updated home. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space and extra storage available. Hardwood floor in kitchen and wall to wall carpet throughout the rest of home.
Large balcony, reserved parking, fitness room and access to dock on the water. Water, sewer, garbage, cable and internet are all included! Two laundry rooms on this level available for use.
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to live in Madison Park on the shores of Lake Washington! *$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.
*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:
www.mapleleafmgt.com.
*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 have any available units?
2360 43rd Ave E #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 have?
Some of 2360 43rd Ave E #207's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 43rd Ave E #207 currently offering any rent specials?
2360 43rd Ave E #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 43rd Ave E #207 pet-friendly?
No, 2360 43rd Ave E #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 offer parking?
Yes, 2360 43rd Ave E #207 offers parking.
Does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 43rd Ave E #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 have a pool?
No, 2360 43rd Ave E #207 does not have a pool.
Does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 have accessible units?
No, 2360 43rd Ave E #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 43rd Ave E #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 43rd Ave E #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University