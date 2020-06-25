2329 10th Avenue East 301

Amenities
Unit 301 Available 06/20/19 Top Floor Spacious Corner- Access to Cap. Hill/UW - Property Id: 40850
***Newly Renovated Interior Finishes*** - Easy Access to Cap. Hill, UW (bus line 49), Mercer St., I-5/520, local coffee shops, restuarants, bars and more.
2br - 1000ft2 - Top Floor Affordable Lovely, Spacious, Corner, Convenient Apt. w/ Exposed Woodwork!
Large Corner 2 Bedroom has an ariel view, lots of light, lots of windows (natural sunlight), cove ceilings, equal sized bedrooms with wardrobe closets, Kitchen with dining area, brand new wood kitchen cabinets (very deep), new tiled bathroom, beautiful crown molding, and lots of detailed built-in's that will make you feel at home!
Included with rent:
WATER
SEWER
GARBAGE
HOTWATER
ONSITE SERVICE
CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS
Extra's:
1 Underground Parking spot with garage clicker included with rent
Free Storage
Free bike hanger
Requirements:
NO PETS
GOOD CREDIT
GOOD REFERENCES
1 YEAR LEASE
Property Id 40850
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4849773)