2329 10th Avenue East 301

Unit 301 Available 06/20/19 Top Floor Spacious Corner- Access to Cap. Hill/UW - Property Id: 40850



***Newly Renovated Interior Finishes*** - Easy Access to Cap. Hill, UW (bus line 49), Mercer St., I-5/520, local coffee shops, restuarants, bars and more.



2br - 1000ft2 - Top Floor Affordable Lovely, Spacious, Corner, Convenient Apt. w/ Exposed Woodwork!



Large Corner 2 Bedroom has an ariel view, lots of light, lots of windows (natural sunlight), cove ceilings, equal sized bedrooms with wardrobe closets, Kitchen with dining area, brand new wood kitchen cabinets (very deep), new tiled bathroom, beautiful crown molding, and lots of detailed built-in's that will make you feel at home!



Included with rent:

WATER

SEWER

GARBAGE

HOTWATER

ONSITE SERVICE

CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS



Extra's:

1 Underground Parking spot with garage clicker included with rent

Free Storage

Free bike hanger



Requirements:

NO PETS

GOOD CREDIT

GOOD REFERENCES

1 YEAR LEASE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40850

No Pets Allowed



