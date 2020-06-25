All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2329 10th Avenue East 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2329 10th Avenue East 301
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2329 10th Avenue East 301

2329 10th Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2329 10th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Unit 301 Available 06/20/19 Top Floor Spacious Corner- Access to Cap. Hill/UW - Property Id: 40850

***Newly Renovated Interior Finishes*** - Easy Access to Cap. Hill, UW (bus line 49), Mercer St., I-5/520, local coffee shops, restuarants, bars and more.

2br - 1000ft2 - Top Floor Affordable Lovely, Spacious, Corner, Convenient Apt. w/ Exposed Woodwork!

Large Corner 2 Bedroom has an ariel view, lots of light, lots of windows (natural sunlight), cove ceilings, equal sized bedrooms with wardrobe closets, Kitchen with dining area, brand new wood kitchen cabinets (very deep), new tiled bathroom, beautiful crown molding, and lots of detailed built-in's that will make you feel at home!

Included with rent:
WATER
SEWER
GARBAGE
HOTWATER
ONSITE SERVICE
CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS

Extra's:
1 Underground Parking spot with garage clicker included with rent
Free Storage
Free bike hanger

Requirements:
NO PETS
GOOD CREDIT
GOOD REFERENCES
1 YEAR LEASE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40850
Property Id 40850

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4849773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 have any available units?
2329 10th Avenue East 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 have?
Some of 2329 10th Avenue East 301's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 10th Avenue East 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 10th Avenue East 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 10th Avenue East 301 pet-friendly?
No, 2329 10th Avenue East 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2329 10th Avenue East 301 offers parking.
Does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 10th Avenue East 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 have a pool?
No, 2329 10th Avenue East 301 does not have a pool.
Does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 have accessible units?
No, 2329 10th Avenue East 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 10th Avenue East 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 10th Avenue East 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University