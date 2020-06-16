All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2329 10th Ave E 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2329 10th Ave E 106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2329 10th Ave E 106

2329 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2329 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 106 Available 03/20/19 CENTRALLY LOCATED PRIVATE SPACIOUS 2BD w/ VIEW - Property Id: 43120

***1 Underground Parking Included with Rent***

-Free Storage Free bike hanger

-Easy Access to both Freeways (North & Southbound I-5 & East & Westbound 520 to the Eastside)

EXTRA LARGE 2BD- LOVELY, CONVENIENT, CHARMING SPACIOUS (1000 square ft) Apartment with new bathroom, lots of light, windows, cove ceilings, equal sized bedrooms with wardrobe closets, Kitchen with dining area, brand new wood kitchen cabinets (very deep), ornately tiled bathrooms, lots of character, beautiful crown molding, and lots of detailed built-in's that will make you feel at home!

Included with rent: WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, HOTWATER, ONSITE SERVICE, CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS

Requirements:
NO PETS
GOOD CREDIT
GOOD REFERENCES
1 YEAR LEASE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43120
Property Id 43120

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4639068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 10th Ave E 106 have any available units?
2329 10th Ave E 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 10th Ave E 106 have?
Some of 2329 10th Ave E 106's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 10th Ave E 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 10th Ave E 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 10th Ave E 106 pet-friendly?
No, 2329 10th Ave E 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2329 10th Ave E 106 offer parking?
Yes, 2329 10th Ave E 106 offers parking.
Does 2329 10th Ave E 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 10th Ave E 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 10th Ave E 106 have a pool?
No, 2329 10th Ave E 106 does not have a pool.
Does 2329 10th Ave E 106 have accessible units?
No, 2329 10th Ave E 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 10th Ave E 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 10th Ave E 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
The Post
888 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University