2329 10th Ave E 106

Unit 106 Available 03/20/19 CENTRALLY LOCATED PRIVATE SPACIOUS 2BD w/ VIEW - Property Id: 43120



***1 Underground Parking Included with Rent***



-Free Storage Free bike hanger



-Easy Access to both Freeways (North & Southbound I-5 & East & Westbound 520 to the Eastside)



EXTRA LARGE 2BD- LOVELY, CONVENIENT, CHARMING SPACIOUS (1000 square ft) Apartment with new bathroom, lots of light, windows, cove ceilings, equal sized bedrooms with wardrobe closets, Kitchen with dining area, brand new wood kitchen cabinets (very deep), ornately tiled bathrooms, lots of character, beautiful crown molding, and lots of detailed built-in's that will make you feel at home!



Included with rent: WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, HOTWATER, ONSITE SERVICE, CONTROLLED BUILDING ACCESS



Requirements:

NO PETS

GOOD CREDIT

GOOD REFERENCES

1 YEAR LEASE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43120

No Pets Allowed



