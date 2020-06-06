Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 10TH!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2326-n-62nd-st?p=Company



Gorgeous home in the sought-after Green Lake area—just blocks from the lake. Main floor has living room with fireplace, formal dining room, fabulous gourmet kitchen, family room off of kitchen with an additional fireplace, and powder room. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upper level has a master suite with master bath, 2 additional generous-sized bedrooms, and another full bath. Lower level has great room/media room, guest room, and full bath. Deck off of kitchen great for entertaining. 1-car attached garage.



Terms: 1st and last month’s rent, and additional $4650 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.