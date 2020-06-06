All apartments in Seattle
2326 N 62nd St
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:57 PM

2326 N 62nd St

2326 North 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2326 North 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 10TH!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2326-n-62nd-st?p=Company

Gorgeous home in the sought-after Green Lake area—just blocks from the lake. Main floor has living room with fireplace, formal dining room, fabulous gourmet kitchen, family room off of kitchen with an additional fireplace, and powder room. Hardwood floors throughout this level. Upper level has a master suite with master bath, 2 additional generous-sized bedrooms, and another full bath. Lower level has great room/media room, guest room, and full bath. Deck off of kitchen great for entertaining. 1-car attached garage.

Terms: 1st and last month’s rent, and additional $4650 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 N 62nd St have any available units?
2326 N 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 N 62nd St have?
Some of 2326 N 62nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 N 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2326 N 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 N 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2326 N 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2326 N 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2326 N 62nd St offers parking.
Does 2326 N 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2326 N 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 N 62nd St have a pool?
No, 2326 N 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2326 N 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 2326 N 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 N 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 N 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
