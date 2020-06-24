2221 Gilman Dr W #303

Amenities

Queen Anne 20 Condo - Queen Anne 20 Condo - MOVE-IN RENT SPECIAL DUE TO EXTERIOR CONSTRUCTION $1,500.00/mo.): 2 bedroom, 1 bath flat, normally with great view of Puget Sound and the Golf Course! Carpet, all kitchen appliances, stack washer/dryer, fireplace, electric ceiling radiant heat, garage parking and storage locker, condo amenities including cabana, exercise room, and sauna, No Pets / No Smoking (Non-Negotiable), 1100 square feet, $1,995/mo. ($1,500/mo. during exterior construction which is scheduled for approximately 6-months) includes water/sewer/garbage utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE2259804)