Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2221 Gilman Dr W #303
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2221 Gilman Dr W #303

2221 Gilman Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Gilman Drive West, Seattle, WA 98119
West Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
fireplace
sauna
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Queen Anne 20 Condo - Queen Anne 20 Condo - MOVE-IN RENT SPECIAL DUE TO EXTERIOR CONSTRUCTION $1,500.00/mo.): 2 bedroom, 1 bath flat, normally with great view of Puget Sound and the Golf Course! Carpet, all kitchen appliances, stack washer/dryer, fireplace, electric ceiling radiant heat, garage parking and storage locker, condo amenities including cabana, exercise room, and sauna, No Pets / No Smoking (Non-Negotiable), 1100 square feet, $1,995/mo. ($1,500/mo. during exterior construction which is scheduled for approximately 6-months) includes water/sewer/garbage utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE2259804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 have any available units?
2221 Gilman Dr W #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 have?
Some of 2221 Gilman Dr W #303's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Gilman Dr W #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 offers parking.
Does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 have a pool?
No, 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 have accessible units?
No, 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Gilman Dr W #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
