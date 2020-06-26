2212 East Spruce Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction stainless steel media room

Exclusive Listing of Best Rentals Property Management Company.



Be the first ones to occupy an Impeccable Newly constructed modern town home in the heart of Central district in Seattle.

4 Star green home.

Close to Capitol Hill, International District,Seattle University.

Spacious Modern open floor plan

Gourmet Kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances and Quartz counter top

3 bedroom with 3.5 bathroom.

New Washer Dryer in unit

Media room with Wet Bar for entertainment

Beautiful views from all top floor bedrooms

Private Roof top Sun Deck to enjoy the stunning views of the downtown Seattle and Mt. Rainier.

Smart Locks installed.

Flexible lease terms

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.