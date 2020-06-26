2212 East Spruce Street

Amenities
Be the first ones to occupy an Impeccable Newly constructed modern town home in the heart of Central district in Seattle.
4 Star green home.
Close to Capitol Hill, International District,Seattle University.
Spacious Modern open floor plan
Gourmet Kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances and Quartz counter top
3 bedroom with 3.5 bathroom.
New Washer Dryer in unit
Media room with Wet Bar for entertainment
Beautiful views from all top floor bedrooms
Private Roof top Sun Deck to enjoy the stunning views of the downtown Seattle and Mt. Rainier.
Smart Locks installed.
Flexible lease terms
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.