Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard bbq/grill yoga

2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 Available 07/09/20 Queen Anne Townhouse~Barcelona Court - Available July 9th! Located in the iconic Queen Anne Barcelona Court complex! With gorgeous mediterranean styling, you will be happy to come home here everyday! Incredible original details, leaded windows, beautifully updated kitchen and bath. Old world vintage charm blends flawlessly with modern Queen Anne living. Beautiful hardwood floors shine throughout, along with lovely tiling in the bathroom and kitchen. Stainless appliances, with a gas range. Back entry leads to a small patio perfect for grilling. Head up the beautiful staircase with rod iron railing to bedrooms on the upper floor along with a full bath and laundry. Enjoy the courtyard views.This location is fantastic! Come see this hidden gem in the City! Walk to fantastic restaurants and coffee shops, yoga studios and shopping galore! Easy commute to Amazon and downtown Seattle; close to the Microsoft Connector; Extra storage in basement. One small dog or cat OK with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.

To view this townhouse, please contact Tracy Smith with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at tracy@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-877-3620



