Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2205 Bigelow Ave N #4

2205 Bigelow Avenue North · (206) 877-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2205 Bigelow Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 · Avail. Jul 9

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
bbq/grill
yoga
2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 Available 07/09/20 Queen Anne Townhouse~Barcelona Court - Available July 9th! Located in the iconic Queen Anne Barcelona Court complex! With gorgeous mediterranean styling, you will be happy to come home here everyday! Incredible original details, leaded windows, beautifully updated kitchen and bath. Old world vintage charm blends flawlessly with modern Queen Anne living. Beautiful hardwood floors shine throughout, along with lovely tiling in the bathroom and kitchen. Stainless appliances, with a gas range. Back entry leads to a small patio perfect for grilling. Head up the beautiful staircase with rod iron railing to bedrooms on the upper floor along with a full bath and laundry. Enjoy the courtyard views.This location is fantastic! Come see this hidden gem in the City! Walk to fantastic restaurants and coffee shops, yoga studios and shopping galore! Easy commute to Amazon and downtown Seattle; close to the Microsoft Connector; Extra storage in basement. One small dog or cat OK with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking.
To view this townhouse, please contact Tracy Smith with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, at tracy@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-877-3620

(RLNE4287907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 have any available units?
2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 have?
Some of 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 offer parking?
No, 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 have a pool?
No, 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 have accessible units?
No, 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Bigelow Ave N #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
