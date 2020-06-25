2202 13th Ave South

Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

2202 13th Ave. S

Seattle WA. 98144



Beautiful studio apartment on Beacon Hill. Easy access to bus line, I-5 No./So. and I-90 and blocks to Light rail. Many extra amenities that Beacon Hill has to offer, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery and convenient stores.



REQUIREMENTS:

Please drive by then call for a showing. No smoking, no pets. Tenant must have own P.O. box. 12 month lease to start, First and 1,500. sec/damage deposit. $45 criminal/credit check. Visit lynnmaccommercial.com for application.

$50/mo. for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas/Electric



CONTACT:

Vinece Campbell

Real Estate Broker/Property Management Services

410 Boston Street

Seattle WA. 98109

206-354-1203 (c)

206-381-1438 (o)