2202 13th Ave South
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:34 PM

2202 13th Ave South

2202 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2202 13th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
2202 13th Ave. S
Seattle WA. 98144

Beautiful studio apartment on Beacon Hill. Easy access to bus line, I-5 No./So. and I-90 and blocks to Light rail. Many extra amenities that Beacon Hill has to offer, coffee shops, restaurants, grocery and convenient stores.

REQUIREMENTS:
Please drive by then call for a showing. No smoking, no pets. Tenant must have own P.O. box. 12 month lease to start, First and 1,500. sec/damage deposit. $45 criminal/credit check. Visit lynnmaccommercial.com for application.
$50/mo. for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Gas/Electric

CONTACT:
Vinece Campbell
Real Estate Broker/Property Management Services
410 Boston Street
Seattle WA. 98109
206-354-1203 (c)
206-381-1438 (o)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 13th Ave South have any available units?
2202 13th Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2202 13th Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2202 13th Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 13th Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 2202 13th Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2202 13th Ave South offer parking?
No, 2202 13th Ave South does not offer parking.
Does 2202 13th Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 13th Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 13th Ave South have a pool?
No, 2202 13th Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 2202 13th Ave South have accessible units?
No, 2202 13th Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 13th Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 13th Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 13th Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 13th Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
