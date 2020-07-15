All apartments in Seattle
2171 N 128th St

2171 North 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2171 North 128th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Haller Lake/ N. Seattle - Haller Lake / N. Seattle - Remodeled "Lowell" style house on larger corner lot. 3 bedrooms + den, 1 bath. "Lowell" style home has a cabin style room with built in bed frame. Living room with wood fireplace, hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchen with all new Samsung appliances and front-load washer and dryer set. Electric heat pump with A/C. Large single-car attached garage + additional driveway parking. Large Gardner's yard with patio. 1 block from park, near schools, transit, and freeway access. No Smoking / No Dogs / Cat Negotiable. $2,395/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4527729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 N 128th St have any available units?
2171 N 128th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 N 128th St have?
Some of 2171 N 128th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 N 128th St currently offering any rent specials?
2171 N 128th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 N 128th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2171 N 128th St is pet friendly.
Does 2171 N 128th St offer parking?
Yes, 2171 N 128th St offers parking.
Does 2171 N 128th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2171 N 128th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 N 128th St have a pool?
No, 2171 N 128th St does not have a pool.
Does 2171 N 128th St have accessible units?
No, 2171 N 128th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 N 128th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2171 N 128th St does not have units with dishwashers.
