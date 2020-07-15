2171 N 128th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Haller Lake/ N. Seattle - Haller Lake / N. Seattle - Remodeled "Lowell" style house on larger corner lot. 3 bedrooms + den, 1 bath. "Lowell" style home has a cabin style room with built in bed frame. Living room with wood fireplace, hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchen with all new Samsung appliances and front-load washer and dryer set. Electric heat pump with A/C. Large single-car attached garage + additional driveway parking. Large Gardner's yard with patio. 1 block from park, near schools, transit, and freeway access. No Smoking / No Dogs / Cat Negotiable. $2,395/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE4527729)