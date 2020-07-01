217 30th Ave. E.

Amenities

Sweet Madison Valley Home - The PERFECT home, 2br/1ba, den, new paint, open living room, bright and airy, fenced yard, covered parking, funky cute bathroom, tons of basement space with bonus room, Walk to Everything! Starbucks, Essential Bakery, Whole Foods, Fine Dining and much more. Short walk to Lake Washington, Near bus-line, tenant pays all utilities. Absolutley NO DOGS. Cat o.k. with pet deposit and pet rent, $50 monthly landscape charge. $1795 sec dep, $40 app fee p/p.



