Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

213 12th Ave E Unit B Available 07/01/20 Modern Capitol Hill Townhouse - Amazing Location! - Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, this Built Green modern town home offers upscale living in an incredible location. The home features 3 floors of beautifully appointed finishes, including bamboo & concrete floors, slab granite countertops, and an abundance of natural lighting. Enjoy your own private garden from East facing balconies and patios on each floor.



The townhome comes complete with a spacious one car garage accessible from a private back alley. Enjoy a cozy gas fireplace in a huge living room with plenty of modern style light fixtures. Every room basks in light with oversized windows, solar sun tubes and gentle eastern exposure. A perfect melding of location, sustainability and design ~ a must see! Available early July for move-in.



Terms:

- First Month's Rent: $3995

- Refundable Security Deposit: $3955

- Available for July move-in.

- No pets please

- Tenant pays all utilities.



For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3856985)