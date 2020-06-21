All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 213 12th Ave E Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
213 12th Ave E Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

213 12th Ave E Unit B

213 12th Avenue East · (206) 498-0537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

213 12th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 12th Ave E Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
213 12th Ave E Unit B Available 07/01/20 Modern Capitol Hill Townhouse - Amazing Location! - Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, this Built Green modern town home offers upscale living in an incredible location. The home features 3 floors of beautifully appointed finishes, including bamboo & concrete floors, slab granite countertops, and an abundance of natural lighting. Enjoy your own private garden from East facing balconies and patios on each floor.

The townhome comes complete with a spacious one car garage accessible from a private back alley. Enjoy a cozy gas fireplace in a huge living room with plenty of modern style light fixtures. Every room basks in light with oversized windows, solar sun tubes and gentle eastern exposure. A perfect melding of location, sustainability and design ~ a must see! Available early July for move-in.

Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $3995
- Refundable Security Deposit: $3955
- Available for July move-in.
- No pets please
- Tenant pays all utilities.

For inquiries or to schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3856985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 12th Ave E Unit B have any available units?
213 12th Ave E Unit B has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 12th Ave E Unit B have?
Some of 213 12th Ave E Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 12th Ave E Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
213 12th Ave E Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 12th Ave E Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 213 12th Ave E Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 213 12th Ave E Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 213 12th Ave E Unit B does offer parking.
Does 213 12th Ave E Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 12th Ave E Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 12th Ave E Unit B have a pool?
No, 213 12th Ave E Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 213 12th Ave E Unit B have accessible units?
No, 213 12th Ave E Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 213 12th Ave E Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 12th Ave E Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 213 12th Ave E Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity