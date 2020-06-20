2121 Terry Ave

Amenities

Everything you need- all in one place! 261 luxury condominiums in 3 towers (Aria, Azur and Arte), a world-class hotel- Pan Pacific, the ultimate urban grocer- Whole Foods, neighborhood retail, day spa, restaurants and five-star service. Live 2200 offers a new way of living and features state of the art amenities such as 24 hour concierge services, a fitness center with saunas and an 8' by 12' hot tub, a game room, party room, guest suite, conference room, theater and a terrace that overlooks the city and Space Needle. The hotel offers a wide variety of four and five star services that can be tailored to your needs- from dry cleaning pick-up/drop-off, housekeeping and package acceptance to luggage packing/unpacking, weekly floral deliveries and town car services! This location will allow easy freeway access to I-5, 520 or I-90 and is just a 5-10 minute walk to the heart of downtown. Stunning 16th floor north-facing 2 bedroom+den/ 2 bath condominium at the Pan Pacific! With nearly 1300 square feet, this immaculate home showcases a very unique layout featuring a dramatic formal entry, office nook with custom built-ins, spacious living and dining rooms, large balcony, gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows and a master suite with a five-piece bath and complete with a walk-in closet. Finishes include beautiful brazilian cherry hardwoods, premium stainless steel appliances with gas stove, granite slab countertops, dark cherry stained maple cabinetry with glass backsplash in the kitchen, tiled bathrooms and a gas fireplace. This home is located in the Pan Pacific Hotel & Whole Foods building- Aria, making life even more pleasurable and convenient! Water, sewer, garbage, gas, reserved parking, and storage included- please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment 206-799-9949



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred