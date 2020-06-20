All apartments in Seattle
2121 Terry Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

2121 Terry Ave

2121 Terry Avenue · (206) 799-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
sauna
Everything you need- all in one place! 261 luxury condominiums in 3 towers (Aria, Azur and Arte), a world-class hotel- Pan Pacific, the ultimate urban grocer- Whole Foods, neighborhood retail, day spa, restaurants and five-star service. Live 2200 offers a new way of living and features state of the art amenities such as 24 hour concierge services, a fitness center with saunas and an 8' by 12' hot tub, a game room, party room, guest suite, conference room, theater and a terrace that overlooks the city and Space Needle. The hotel offers a wide variety of four and five star services that can be tailored to your needs- from dry cleaning pick-up/drop-off, housekeeping and package acceptance to luggage packing/unpacking, weekly floral deliveries and town car services! This location will allow easy freeway access to I-5, 520 or I-90 and is just a 5-10 minute walk to the heart of downtown. Stunning 16th floor north-facing 2 bedroom+den/ 2 bath condominium at the Pan Pacific! With nearly 1300 square feet, this immaculate home showcases a very unique layout featuring a dramatic formal entry, office nook with custom built-ins, spacious living and dining rooms, large balcony, gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows and a master suite with a five-piece bath and complete with a walk-in closet. Finishes include beautiful brazilian cherry hardwoods, premium stainless steel appliances with gas stove, granite slab countertops, dark cherry stained maple cabinetry with glass backsplash in the kitchen, tiled bathrooms and a gas fireplace. This home is located in the Pan Pacific Hotel & Whole Foods building- Aria, making life even more pleasurable and convenient! Water, sewer, garbage, gas, reserved parking, and storage included- please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to schedule an appointment 206-799-9949

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Terry Ave have any available units?
2121 Terry Ave has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Terry Ave have?
Some of 2121 Terry Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Terry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Terry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Terry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Terry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2121 Terry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Terry Ave does offer parking.
Does 2121 Terry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Terry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Terry Ave have a pool?
No, 2121 Terry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Terry Ave have accessible units?
No, 2121 Terry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Terry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Terry Ave has units with dishwashers.
