211 Summit Ave E Unit S112

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Secluded Studio in the Heart of Capitol Hill - 96 Walkscore! - Enjoy city living at its best in this spacious Capitol Hill studio condo with full bath, open concept kitchen, and private patio facing a secure courtyard!



The city is at your doorstep; Close to Pike/Pine corridor, downtown, Pike Place Market, South Lake Union, and local transit. Exceptional shopping and dining. Walk score of 96!



- Large Private Patio

- Water/Sewer/Garbage $50/mo

- Laundry Room EXCEPTIONALLY close

- Secure Building

- Secure Package Drop Off

- New LuxuryVinyl Plank Floors

- Fresh Paint

- Ample Storage & Built in Shelving

- Full size fridge coming soon, not in photos



~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~12 month lease

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest)

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf LLC agent.

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Rentals



