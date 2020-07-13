All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 2 2020

211 Summit Ave E Unit S112

211 Summit Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

211 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
refrigerator
Secluded Studio in the Heart of Capitol Hill - 96 Walkscore! - Enjoy city living at its best in this spacious Capitol Hill studio condo with full bath, open concept kitchen, and private patio facing a secure courtyard!

The city is at your doorstep; Close to Pike/Pine corridor, downtown, Pike Place Market, South Lake Union, and local transit. Exceptional shopping and dining. Walk score of 96!

- Large Private Patio
- Water/Sewer/Garbage $50/mo
- Laundry Room EXCEPTIONALLY close
- Secure Building
- Secure Package Drop Off
- New LuxuryVinyl Plank Floors
- Fresh Paint
- Ample Storage & Built in Shelving
- Full size fridge coming soon, not in photos

~Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~12 month lease
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months, no interest)
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf LLC agent.
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com – Under Rentals

(RLNE5860083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

