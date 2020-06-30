All apartments in Seattle
208 25th Avenue East #D
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

208 25th Avenue East #D

208 25th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

208 25th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bed townhome in Central Area!! - Beautifully appointed 2 bed, 2 bath newer townhome located in Capitol Hill! Dark concrete flooring throughout the entire unit. White countertops, stainless steel appliances and island kitchen make cooking a breeze!

Enjoy the incredible view from the rooftop deck while you relax on a sunny day. This gorgeous townhome won't last long!

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~No pets
~ W/S/G Flat fee of $70.00

To view virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/597740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 25th Avenue East #D have any available units?
208 25th Avenue East #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 208 25th Avenue East #D currently offering any rent specials?
208 25th Avenue East #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 25th Avenue East #D pet-friendly?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 208 25th Avenue East #D offer parking?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D does not offer parking.
Does 208 25th Avenue East #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 25th Avenue East #D have a pool?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D does not have a pool.
Does 208 25th Avenue East #D have accessible units?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D does not have accessible units.
Does 208 25th Avenue East #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 25th Avenue East #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 25th Avenue East #D does not have units with air conditioning.

