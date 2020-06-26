All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2030 Western Ave., #405.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2030 Western Ave., #405
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2030 Western Ave., #405

2030 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pike Place Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2030 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Pike Place Market

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 1BR/1BA Downtown Unit in Market Court Condominiums - Available now. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in the Market Court Condominiums at Western and Lenora. 10 foot ceilings, SS appliances, quartz counters, in unit washer and dryer and large private terrace off living room. Bedroom has oversized walk in closet. Located next to Seattle Athletic Club and Pike Place Market. WSG and one parking stall in common garage included in rent. No move-in fee. Terms: First month's rent + $2,000 security deposit, 12 month lease. No smoking. No Pets.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Ron Goldy at (206) 406-2167 or by e-mail at rgoldy@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4930700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 Western Ave., #405 have any available units?
2030 Western Ave., #405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 Western Ave., #405 have?
Some of 2030 Western Ave., #405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 Western Ave., #405 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 Western Ave., #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 Western Ave., #405 pet-friendly?
No, 2030 Western Ave., #405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2030 Western Ave., #405 offer parking?
Yes, 2030 Western Ave., #405 offers parking.
Does 2030 Western Ave., #405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 Western Ave., #405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 Western Ave., #405 have a pool?
No, 2030 Western Ave., #405 does not have a pool.
Does 2030 Western Ave., #405 have accessible units?
No, 2030 Western Ave., #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 Western Ave., #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 Western Ave., #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University