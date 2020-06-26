2030 Western Ave., #405

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 1BR/1BA Downtown Unit in Market Court Condominiums - Available now. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in the Market Court Condominiums at Western and Lenora. 10 foot ceilings, SS appliances, quartz counters, in unit washer and dryer and large private terrace off living room. Bedroom has oversized walk in closet. Located next to Seattle Athletic Club and Pike Place Market. WSG and one parking stall in common garage included in rent. No move-in fee. Terms: First month's rent + $2,000 security deposit, 12 month lease. No smoking. No Pets.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Ron Goldy at (206) 406-2167 or by e-mail at rgoldy@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



(RLNE4930700)