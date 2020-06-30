2029 NW 62nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This 1905 Ballard bungalow is what you've been waiting for! Three bedroom (plus den) and two full baths - located in the heart of vibrant Ballard. Offering a bright open layout with hardwood floors, high ceilings and a modern kitchen featuring open shelving, white subway tile backsplash laid in a herringbone pattern, SS appliances, gas stove, extra large fridge and a chalk board painted wall. Classic craftsman picture rail & moldings, new trex porch and deck w/ gas hook up for those summer BBQ's. You'll enjoy a low maintenance yard & plenty of off-street parking. Great Ballard location - close to shops & restaurants.



Link to video: https://vimeo.com/422677346



Terms: 1st & $3195 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs under 50lbs only. 680+ credit score. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management