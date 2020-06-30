All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2029 NW 62nd St

2029 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This 1905 Ballard bungalow is what you've been waiting for! Three bedroom (plus den) and two full baths - located in the heart of vibrant Ballard. Offering a bright open layout with hardwood floors, high ceilings and a modern kitchen featuring open shelving, white subway tile backsplash laid in a herringbone pattern, SS appliances, gas stove, extra large fridge and a chalk board painted wall. Classic craftsman picture rail & moldings, new trex porch and deck w/ gas hook up for those summer BBQ's. You'll enjoy a low maintenance yard & plenty of off-street parking. Great Ballard location - close to shops & restaurants.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/422677346

Terms: 1st & $3195 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs under 50lbs only. 680+ credit score. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 NW 62nd St have any available units?
2029 NW 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 NW 62nd St have?
Some of 2029 NW 62nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 NW 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2029 NW 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 NW 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2029 NW 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2029 NW 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2029 NW 62nd St offers parking.
Does 2029 NW 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 NW 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 NW 62nd St have a pool?
No, 2029 NW 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2029 NW 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 2029 NW 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 NW 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 NW 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

