Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

2024 Taylor Ave N

2024 Taylor Avenue North · (206) 409-2782
Location

2024 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2024 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
european feel overlooking everything east, cottage type living with 750 sf deck for outside; gas kitchen cooking, dw, gd, built ins, eating bar, the best part is feeling like you're living in the countyside of europe; walk to the bus one block away on 5th north, livingroom large enough for stuff and tv area, dining room or office, bath with stack washer and dryer, bedroom facing the view, several closets, separate entrance and privacy all round. great for working from home. resident pays 50.00 per person share water sewer and garbage billing; two person max. no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Taylor Ave N have any available units?
2024 Taylor Ave N has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2024 Taylor Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Taylor Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Taylor Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Taylor Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2024 Taylor Ave N offer parking?
No, 2024 Taylor Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Taylor Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Taylor Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Taylor Ave N have a pool?
No, 2024 Taylor Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Taylor Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2024 Taylor Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Taylor Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Taylor Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Taylor Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 Taylor Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
