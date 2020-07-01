2013 43RD AVE E #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Amazing location! Across street from Lake Washington, walk to dining and grocery! 1 parking space, fresh paint and new carpet! - Amazing Madison Park location. Just one block from a lake front park, short walk to dining and grocery. Fresh paint through out and new carpet just installed! Great 2 bed 2 bath, all appliances, stack washer/dryer. Wall of windows in living/dining. Patio for building use. Small building just 4 units. Available now, no smoking, no pets preferred. $38 non refundable application fee per 18 year old applicant. Call 425-602-5562 to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5484551)