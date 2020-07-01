All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

2013 43RD AVE E #A

2013 43rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2013 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing location! Across street from Lake Washington, walk to dining and grocery! 1 parking space, fresh paint and new carpet! - Amazing Madison Park location. Just one block from a lake front park, short walk to dining and grocery. Fresh paint through out and new carpet just installed! Great 2 bed 2 bath, all appliances, stack washer/dryer. Wall of windows in living/dining. Patio for building use. Small building just 4 units. Available now, no smoking, no pets preferred. $38 non refundable application fee per 18 year old applicant. Call 425-602-5562 to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 43RD AVE E #A have any available units?
2013 43RD AVE E #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 43RD AVE E #A have?
Some of 2013 43RD AVE E #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 43RD AVE E #A currently offering any rent specials?
2013 43RD AVE E #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 43RD AVE E #A pet-friendly?
No, 2013 43RD AVE E #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2013 43RD AVE E #A offer parking?
Yes, 2013 43RD AVE E #A offers parking.
Does 2013 43RD AVE E #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 43RD AVE E #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 43RD AVE E #A have a pool?
No, 2013 43RD AVE E #A does not have a pool.
Does 2013 43RD AVE E #A have accessible units?
No, 2013 43RD AVE E #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 43RD AVE E #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 43RD AVE E #A does not have units with dishwashers.

