All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2008 California Ave SW #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2008 California Ave SW #A
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2008 California Ave SW #A

2008 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2008 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
2008 California Ave SW #A Available 06/15/20 Great 3 bed 3.5 bath 2 car garage town home North Admiral - Great opportunity! This upscale 3 bdrm, 3.25 bath town-home is a true oasis in the heart of it all. Exceptional craftsmanship, high quality materials & systems highlight this masterpiece. Great room design on the main features a chef's kitchen w/ Viking apps, granite counters, beautiful hardwood floors & fireplace. The deluxe master suite has a 5 piece bath, huge walk in closet & vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage, fenced backyard.

Live and work out of this large town home located in West Seattle's amazing neighborhood of North Admiral. If you were stuck anywhere this is the place! This light bright and open floor plan has plenty of space to work, live, and play. Walk to parks, coffee shops, farmers market, grocery stores and much much more! With all that is going on, you will not be disappointed with this being located in one of best neighborhoods in Seattle.

(RLNE5796918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 California Ave SW #A have any available units?
2008 California Ave SW #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 California Ave SW #A have?
Some of 2008 California Ave SW #A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 California Ave SW #A currently offering any rent specials?
2008 California Ave SW #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 California Ave SW #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 California Ave SW #A is pet friendly.
Does 2008 California Ave SW #A offer parking?
Yes, 2008 California Ave SW #A offers parking.
Does 2008 California Ave SW #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 California Ave SW #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 California Ave SW #A have a pool?
No, 2008 California Ave SW #A does not have a pool.
Does 2008 California Ave SW #A have accessible units?
No, 2008 California Ave SW #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 California Ave SW #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 California Ave SW #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University