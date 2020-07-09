Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

2008 California Ave SW #A Available 06/15/20 Great 3 bed 3.5 bath 2 car garage town home North Admiral - Great opportunity! This upscale 3 bdrm, 3.25 bath town-home is a true oasis in the heart of it all. Exceptional craftsmanship, high quality materials & systems highlight this masterpiece. Great room design on the main features a chef's kitchen w/ Viking apps, granite counters, beautiful hardwood floors & fireplace. The deluxe master suite has a 5 piece bath, huge walk in closet & vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage, fenced backyard.



Live and work out of this large town home located in West Seattle's amazing neighborhood of North Admiral. If you were stuck anywhere this is the place! This light bright and open floor plan has plenty of space to work, live, and play. Walk to parks, coffee shops, farmers market, grocery stores and much much more! With all that is going on, you will not be disappointed with this being located in one of best neighborhoods in Seattle.



(RLNE5796918)