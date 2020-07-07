Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

2003 NE 63rd St. Available 06/10/20 Ravenna Home for Rent, an oasis in the city - Spacious Ravenna home on a corner lot. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, is complete with a formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook, art studio, reading alcove and two decks. Wrapped by large windows for bright spacious rooms, beautiful millwork throughout, a cozy fireplace, gleaming wood floors, and a cheif's kitchen complete with two sinks, SS appliances and gas range. Tranquil setting with backyard and breathtaking gardens. Ideal location! This is an Oasis in the City. Walkscore 79 with easy access to UW, Ravenna Park, University Village, fine restaurants and cafes. I-5 and the Burke Gilman trail closeby.



