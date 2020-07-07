All apartments in Seattle
2003 NE 63rd St.
2003 NE 63rd St.

2003 Northeast 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Northeast 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
2003 NE 63rd St. Available 06/10/20 Ravenna Home for Rent, an oasis in the city - Spacious Ravenna home on a corner lot. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, is complete with a formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook, art studio, reading alcove and two decks. Wrapped by large windows for bright spacious rooms, beautiful millwork throughout, a cozy fireplace, gleaming wood floors, and a cheif's kitchen complete with two sinks, SS appliances and gas range. Tranquil setting with backyard and breathtaking gardens. Ideal location! This is an Oasis in the City. Walkscore 79 with easy access to UW, Ravenna Park, University Village, fine restaurants and cafes. I-5 and the Burke Gilman trail closeby.

(RLNE5719947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 NE 63rd St. have any available units?
2003 NE 63rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 NE 63rd St. have?
Some of 2003 NE 63rd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 NE 63rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2003 NE 63rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 NE 63rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 2003 NE 63rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2003 NE 63rd St. offer parking?
No, 2003 NE 63rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 2003 NE 63rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 NE 63rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 NE 63rd St. have a pool?
No, 2003 NE 63rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2003 NE 63rd St. have accessible units?
No, 2003 NE 63rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 NE 63rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 NE 63rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

