2001 31st Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Perched above the street on a LARGE CORNER LOT surrounded by mature

landscaping, this 1940s BUNGALOW seamlessly integrates CLASSIC CHARM and CLEAN MODERN LINES.



Located in the coveted Mt Baker neighborhood overlooking Lake Washington, this gem is centrally located for quick and convenient commutes to Google, Amazon and Downtown Seattle.



With 2,000 sq. ft. of space awash with natural light and bright ceilings, it's PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Gather friends and family in the spacious living room around the cozy fireplace, or downstairs in the comfort of roomy finished spaces. Complete with BONUS room, Workshop/Craft Room and One Car Garage, this warm WONDERFUL home is just a walk from Colman Park and Mt. Baker Beach.



FEATURES:



• 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms on Over 2,000 Sq Ft

• Large Corner Lot with Beautifully Manicured Landscaping

• Fully enclosed yard with tall privacy fence

• Finished Daylight Basement Complete w/ Bedroom, Bathroom, Common Area, Workshop

• Tons of Windows Offering Natural Light in Every Room

• Abundant Ceiling Lighting for Year-round Brightness

• Original Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout

• Updated Kitchen features Tiled Back Splash and Tons of Cabinets

• Remodeled Bathroom with Crisp Tile Work and New Hardware

• Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace

• New Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer

• Workshop / Craft Room

• One-car Garage

• Lots of Street Parking

• Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Schools



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,465, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.