Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:22 PM

2001 31st Avenue South

2001 31st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2001 31st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perched above the street on a LARGE CORNER LOT surrounded by mature
landscaping, this 1940s BUNGALOW seamlessly integrates CLASSIC CHARM and CLEAN MODERN LINES.

Located in the coveted Mt Baker neighborhood overlooking Lake Washington, this gem is centrally located for quick and convenient commutes to Google, Amazon and Downtown Seattle.

With 2,000 sq. ft. of space awash with natural light and bright ceilings, it's PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Gather friends and family in the spacious living room around the cozy fireplace, or downstairs in the comfort of roomy finished spaces. Complete with BONUS room, Workshop/Craft Room and One Car Garage, this warm WONDERFUL home is just a walk from Colman Park and Mt. Baker Beach.

FEATURES:

• 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms on Over 2,000 Sq Ft
• Large Corner Lot with Beautifully Manicured Landscaping
• Fully enclosed yard with tall privacy fence
• Finished Daylight Basement Complete w/ Bedroom, Bathroom, Common Area, Workshop
• Tons of Windows Offering Natural Light in Every Room
• Abundant Ceiling Lighting for Year-round Brightness
• Original Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout
• Updated Kitchen features Tiled Back Splash and Tons of Cabinets
• Remodeled Bathroom with Crisp Tile Work and New Hardware
• Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace
• New Energy Efficient Washer and Dryer
• Workshop / Craft Room
• One-car Garage
• Lots of Street Parking
• Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Schools

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 / Marisa@DwellingsSeattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,595, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,465, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 31st Avenue South have any available units?
2001 31st Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 31st Avenue South have?
Some of 2001 31st Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 31st Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2001 31st Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 31st Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 31st Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2001 31st Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2001 31st Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2001 31st Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 31st Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 31st Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2001 31st Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2001 31st Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2001 31st Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 31st Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 31st Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
