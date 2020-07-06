200 17th Avenue E Unit 202

Amenities

This classic 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, CONDO situated in the dynamic Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle is UNFURNISHED.



Its bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floors, French doors, and large single-hung windows. The galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage space, tile countertop, stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a pedestal sink and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. It has gas heating for climate control. The exterior features a patioa cool spot for some much-needed R and R or entertaining guests.



It comes with on-street parking.



The tenant pays electricity. Whereas the landlord will cover the water and sewage utilities.



No pets, sorry. And, no smoking in the propertys premises.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 95

Bike Score: 93



The condos location is a Walkers and Bikers Paradise so errands can be accomplished more efficiently either on foot or on a bike, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area. 200 17th Avenue East is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Capitol Hill Link Station stop.



Nearby Parks: Williams Place, Seven Hills Park, and Miller Triangle.



Bus lines:

8 - 0.1 mile

43 - 0.1 mile

12 - 0.1 mile

10 - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 0.5 mile

First Hill Streetcar - 0.5 miles

South Lake Union Streetcar - 1.2 miles



