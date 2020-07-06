All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

200 17th Avenue E Unit 202

200 17th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

200 17th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This classic 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, CONDO situated in the dynamic Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle is UNFURNISHED.

Its bright and airy interior has polished hardwood floors, French doors, and large single-hung windows. The galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage space, tile countertop, stainless-steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathroom has a pedestal sink and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain. It has gas heating for climate control. The exterior features a patioa cool spot for some much-needed R and R or entertaining guests.

It comes with on-street parking.

The tenant pays electricity. Whereas the landlord will cover the water and sewage utilities.

No pets, sorry. And, no smoking in the propertys premises.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 95
Bike Score: 93

The condos location is a Walkers and Bikers Paradise so errands can be accomplished more efficiently either on foot or on a bike, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area. 200 17th Avenue East is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Capitol Hill Link Station stop.

Nearby Parks: Williams Place, Seven Hills Park, and Miller Triangle.

Bus lines:
8 - 0.1 mile
43 - 0.1 mile
12 - 0.1 mile
10 - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.5 mile
First Hill Streetcar - 0.5 miles
South Lake Union Streetcar - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5306379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 have any available units?
200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 have?
Some of 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 17th Avenue E Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.

