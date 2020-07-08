1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Queen Anne View Condo!!! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath VIEW condo has a wall of west facing windows in the living room and kitchen area that create a spacious and light filled interior. Enjoy views of Elliott Bay from the living area or from the outside private covered deck. The cozy living room has a wood burning fireplace and air-conditioning.



The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, large closets and air-conditioning. Both bedrooms are spacious and accommodate large furniture. Full sized washer/dryer in unit. This condo includes 1 covered parking spot and has street parking for guests. Great location 1/4 mile to Whole Foods, close to Queen Anne cafes, shopping & Interbay golf course. Walk-score of 82, nearby transit, and a 12-minute drive to downtown Seattle.



Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity. Available NOW. Cats Allowed. No dogs. No Smoking.



Move in fees includes:

First month's rent: $2,550

Refundable security deposit: $2,550 (less application fees)

Refundable pet deposit $500 (only cats allowed)



Showings by appointment only. Please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com to schedule.



Virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641723



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3292116)