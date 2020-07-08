All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302

1965 12th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1965 12th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Queen Anne View Condo!!! - This 2 bedroom 2 bath VIEW condo has a wall of west facing windows in the living room and kitchen area that create a spacious and light filled interior. Enjoy views of Elliott Bay from the living area or from the outside private covered deck. The cozy living room has a wood burning fireplace and air-conditioning.

The large master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, large closets and air-conditioning. Both bedrooms are spacious and accommodate large furniture. Full sized washer/dryer in unit. This condo includes 1 covered parking spot and has street parking for guests. Great location 1/4 mile to Whole Foods, close to Queen Anne cafes, shopping & Interbay golf course. Walk-score of 82, nearby transit, and a 12-minute drive to downtown Seattle.

Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Tenant responsible for electricity. Available NOW. Cats Allowed. No dogs. No Smoking.

Move in fees includes:
First month's rent: $2,550
Refundable security deposit: $2,550 (less application fees)
Refundable pet deposit $500 (only cats allowed)

Showings by appointment only. Please contact Sarah at sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com to schedule.

Virtual tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641723

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3292116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 have any available units?
1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 have?
Some of 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 12th Avenue West Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University