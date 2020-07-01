All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1920 E Jefferson ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1920 E Jefferson ST
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

1920 E Jefferson ST

1920 East Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1920 East Jefferson Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria before applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Light filled 3 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit of beautiful craftsman duplex in the Minor (Squire Park) neighborhood. Great convenient location - just blocks from Seattle University and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus. Unit features partially remodeled kitchen and bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer. Hard wood floors and a deck with stairs to a fenced backyard patio. Minutes to downtown Seattle and International District, with a walk score of 85. Easy access to bus lines, restaurants and shopping.

Terms: 1st, last with a $2700 security deposit. 12+ month lease. 700+ minimum credit score. Co-signers not accepted. Renter's Insurance is required. Verified income ratio 3x's the monthly rent. One cat or 1 dog under 30 lbs with an additional $500 pet deposit. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 E Jefferson ST have any available units?
1920 E Jefferson ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 E Jefferson ST have?
Some of 1920 E Jefferson ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 E Jefferson ST currently offering any rent specials?
1920 E Jefferson ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 E Jefferson ST pet-friendly?
No, 1920 E Jefferson ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1920 E Jefferson ST offer parking?
No, 1920 E Jefferson ST does not offer parking.
Does 1920 E Jefferson ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 E Jefferson ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 E Jefferson ST have a pool?
No, 1920 E Jefferson ST does not have a pool.
Does 1920 E Jefferson ST have accessible units?
No, 1920 E Jefferson ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 E Jefferson ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 E Jefferson ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University