1920 E Jefferson ST

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1ST!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria before applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Light filled 3 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit of beautiful craftsman duplex in the Minor (Squire Park) neighborhood. Great convenient location - just blocks from Seattle University and Swedish Cherry Hill Campus. Unit features partially remodeled kitchen and bathroom, and in-unit washer/dryer. Hard wood floors and a deck with stairs to a fenced backyard patio. Minutes to downtown Seattle and International District, with a walk score of 85. Easy access to bus lines, restaurants and shopping.



Terms: 1st, last with a $2700 security deposit. 12+ month lease. 700+ minimum credit score. Co-signers not accepted. Renter's Insurance is required. Verified income ratio 3x's the monthly rent. One cat or 1 dog under 30 lbs with an additional $500 pet deposit. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



