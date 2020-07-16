All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1920 4th Av 2602

1920 4th Avenue · (206) 406-0772
Location

1920 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2602 · Avail. now

$7,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
lobby
Seattle's Top Unit in the Top Building - Property Id: 314703

A fully furnished sweeping view unit that the Wall Street Journal chose for their special feature on the best quality living in Seattle. Go directly from your two parking spots next to the 4th floor parking elevator to your Private elevator lobby accessed only by you.

Total security and privacy. Top Seattle decorator created one of the most impressive and relaxed places to live. Huge space, five custom closets including a walk in wrap around master. Stunning hard wood flooring with light wall accents and floor to ceiling glass the entire length of the unit.

The 9'5" high windows take in the Harbor, shipping port, Ferris Wheel the boat traffic and the snow covered Olympic mountains. Your building has one of the most extensive workout clubs in the city, Your concierge service is second to none in the city a personal and friendly touch to receive your groceries at 11PM or deliver your dry cleaning.

Pets negotiable. Small family or single person or couple only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1920-4th-av-seattle-wa-unit-2602/314703
Property Id 314703

(RLNE5958208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1920 4th Av 2602 have any available units?
1920 4th Av 2602 has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 4th Av 2602 have?
Some of 1920 4th Av 2602's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 4th Av 2602 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 4th Av 2602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 4th Av 2602 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 4th Av 2602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1920 4th Av 2602 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 4th Av 2602 offers parking.
Does 1920 4th Av 2602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 4th Av 2602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 4th Av 2602 have a pool?
No, 1920 4th Av 2602 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 4th Av 2602 have accessible units?
No, 1920 4th Av 2602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 4th Av 2602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 4th Av 2602 has units with dishwashers.

