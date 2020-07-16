1920 4th Av 2602.

Amenities

Seattle's Top Unit in the Top Building - Property Id: 314703



A fully furnished sweeping view unit that the Wall Street Journal chose for their special feature on the best quality living in Seattle. Go directly from your two parking spots next to the 4th floor parking elevator to your Private elevator lobby accessed only by you.



Total security and privacy. Top Seattle decorator created one of the most impressive and relaxed places to live. Huge space, five custom closets including a walk in wrap around master. Stunning hard wood flooring with light wall accents and floor to ceiling glass the entire length of the unit.



The 9'5" high windows take in the Harbor, shipping port, Ferris Wheel the boat traffic and the snow covered Olympic mountains. Your building has one of the most extensive workout clubs in the city, Your concierge service is second to none in the city a personal and friendly touch to receive your groceries at 11PM or deliver your dry cleaning.



Pets negotiable. Small family or single person or couple only.

