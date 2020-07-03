1907 20 Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd139df047 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bd139df047 Come check out this Wonderful, ground floor duplex apartment in a Great Location! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has in-unit washer dryer, forced air heating, large entertainment sized deck, lots of street Parking and plenty of garden space. The best of this place is the location! The house is 3 blocks away from I-90 and the I-90 Mountains to Sound Greenway, perfect for all your biking and running needs. Enjoy quick access to Light Rail at Mt Baker and N Beacon Stations. Only minutes to Downtown, Intl District, First Hill, Columbia City, West Seattle, and Central Dist. Check the map! THIS is the Heart of Seattle! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.