All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1907 20 Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1907 20 Ave S
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1907 20 Ave S

1907 20th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1907 20th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd139df047 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bd139df047 Come check out this Wonderful, ground floor duplex apartment in a Great Location! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit has in-unit washer dryer, forced air heating, large entertainment sized deck, lots of street Parking and plenty of garden space. The best of this place is the location! The house is 3 blocks away from I-90 and the I-90 Mountains to Sound Greenway, perfect for all your biking and running needs. Enjoy quick access to Light Rail at Mt Baker and N Beacon Stations. Only minutes to Downtown, Intl District, First Hill, Columbia City, West Seattle, and Central Dist. Check the map! THIS is the Heart of Seattle! It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 20 Ave S have any available units?
1907 20 Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1907 20 Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1907 20 Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 20 Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 20 Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1907 20 Ave S offer parking?
No, 1907 20 Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1907 20 Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 20 Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 20 Ave S have a pool?
No, 1907 20 Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1907 20 Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1907 20 Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 20 Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 20 Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 20 Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 20 Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Icon
400 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University