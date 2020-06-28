All apartments in Seattle
1826 McGilvra Boulevard East
1826 McGilvra Boulevard East

1826 Mcgilvra Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Mcgilvra Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Warmth, Elegance, Style, Tradition. A harmonious blend of 1930’s charm, married with gorgeous modern updates transforms this impeccable home into a gracious urban retreat.

From the moment you step through the wrought-iron front gate, you can’t help but feel warmly welcomed. Rich, dark hardwood floors, soothing color palettes, custom built-ins, and designer touches throughout radiate quality and style. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and there’s plenty of room for a crowd! Create a feast in your chef’s dream kitchen, gather around the cozy black marble fireplace in the great room, or head downstairs to the enormous family room and catch a game. There’s something for everyone!

When you’re ready to call it a day, a magnificent master suite awaits you. Complete with a large, white marble fireplace, plush carpet, stunning marble-wrapped 5-piece spa-style bath, and plenty of closets, this serene space wraps around you to melt away your cares.

Located just blocks from the Madison Park Village, an easy walk takes you to great local restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops. Minutes from Downtown Seattle, Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle Japanese Garden, and a world of entertainment and shopping options.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 3.75 baths in 3150 sf of luxurious living
• Large windows and plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ high-end Stainless Steel Appliances
• Viking gas range and temperature controlled wine fridge
• Black granite counters, w/ white subway tile splash, tons of cabinets, and breakfast bar
• 2 Dining Rooms
• Custom built-in desk alcove
• Elegant black marbled fireplace in great room
• Stunning Master Suite w/ marble fireplace, and marble-wrapped spa-style 5-piece bath
• 2 bright, spacious additional bedrooms, or use one for an airy office space!
• Main bath on bedroom level featuring wraparound subway tile and retro hex floor tile
• Enormous family room on lower floor
• Light, bright 3rd full bath on lower floor continues marble, subway and hex tile style!
• Spacious laundry room w/ full-size front-loading washer/dryer, and large folding area
• Low maintenance tiled backyard patio for great summer BBQs!
• Large double car garage.
• Tons of storage!
• Walk Score of 79: most errands can be accomplished on foot

Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $6,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East have any available units?
1826 McGilvra Boulevard East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East have?
Some of 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East currently offering any rent specials?
1826 McGilvra Boulevard East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East is pet friendly.
Does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East offer parking?
Yes, 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East offers parking.
Does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East have a pool?
No, 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East does not have a pool.
Does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East have accessible units?
No, 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 McGilvra Boulevard East does not have units with dishwashers.
