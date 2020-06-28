1826 McGilvra Boulevard East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Warmth, Elegance, Style, Tradition. A harmonious blend of 1930’s charm, married with gorgeous modern updates transforms this impeccable home into a gracious urban retreat.



From the moment you step through the wrought-iron front gate, you can’t help but feel warmly welcomed. Rich, dark hardwood floors, soothing color palettes, custom built-ins, and designer touches throughout radiate quality and style. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and there’s plenty of room for a crowd! Create a feast in your chef’s dream kitchen, gather around the cozy black marble fireplace in the great room, or head downstairs to the enormous family room and catch a game. There’s something for everyone!



When you’re ready to call it a day, a magnificent master suite awaits you. Complete with a large, white marble fireplace, plush carpet, stunning marble-wrapped 5-piece spa-style bath, and plenty of closets, this serene space wraps around you to melt away your cares.



Located just blocks from the Madison Park Village, an easy walk takes you to great local restaurants, shopping, and coffee shops. Minutes from Downtown Seattle, Washington Park Arboretum, Seattle Japanese Garden, and a world of entertainment and shopping options.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 3.75 baths in 3150 sf of luxurious living

• Large windows and plenty of recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ high-end Stainless Steel Appliances

• Viking gas range and temperature controlled wine fridge

• Black granite counters, w/ white subway tile splash, tons of cabinets, and breakfast bar

• 2 Dining Rooms

• Custom built-in desk alcove

• Elegant black marbled fireplace in great room

• Stunning Master Suite w/ marble fireplace, and marble-wrapped spa-style 5-piece bath

• 2 bright, spacious additional bedrooms, or use one for an airy office space!

• Main bath on bedroom level featuring wraparound subway tile and retro hex floor tile

• Enormous family room on lower floor

• Light, bright 3rd full bath on lower floor continues marble, subway and hex tile style!

• Spacious laundry room w/ full-size front-loading washer/dryer, and large folding area

• Low maintenance tiled backyard patio for great summer BBQs!

• Large double car garage.

• Tons of storage!

• Walk Score of 79: most errands can be accomplished on foot



Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $6,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $6,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.