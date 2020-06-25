1820 24th Ave Unit 1820

Amenities

This charming unfurnished, single-bedroom and bathroom condo unit is located in the picturesque Madison Valley neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

Interior is bright and airy on this 610-square-foot unit which has hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and big glass windows.

Its L-shape type designed kitchen is furnished with lots of dark-toned cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertop, and tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances such as electrical stove/cooktop, dishwasher, fridge, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy carpeted bedrooms have built-in closets for more storage. Its clean and chic bathroom is nicely designed with high ceilings, smartly placed lightings with modern bathroom fixtures. Nice vanity with sink surmounted by a mirror and a shower/bathtub combo, completes its personal hygienic function. It also has electric heating for climate control. There are in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs. Exterior also includes a deck, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

No pets allowed (Negotiable).

Theres a parking spot on the street.

1820 24th Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot and is approximately just a mere 20-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Capitol Hill Link Station stop.



Walk Score: 85



Nearby parks: Homer Harris Park, Plum Tree Park, and Miller Triangle.



Nearby Schools:

Garfield High School - 0.9 miles, 7/10

Madrona - 0.62 miles, 5/10

Nova High School - 0.99 miles, 4/10

Stevens Elementary School - 1 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

11 - 0.1 miles

48 - 0.1 miles

43 - 0.2 miles

8 - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 0.9 miles

First Hill Streetcar - 0.9 miles



