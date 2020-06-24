Amenities

cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

1818 18th Ave 203 Available 06/04/19 Capitol Hill 1bed 1bath in a Great location! Parking, Storage, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included in rent! - This spacious condo located in East Capitol Hill is convenient to shops, restaurants, bars, and grocery. This one bed one bath with an office/den is perfect size and has an open floor plan. You will love this neighborhood experience Capitol Hill and all it has to offer! Parking and storage included.If convenience, clean, and affordable are what you are looking for then this is IT!



Please call friendly leasing agent to setup a showing time.



(RLNE4764425)