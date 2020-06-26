All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1808 N 80th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1808 N 80th
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

1808 N 80th

1808 North 80th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1808 North 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open Showing Sat 7/13 at NOON! Fantastic Greenlake Location-3 Bed house Upper floor and 1 Bed Apt. Lower floor! Small pet okay. - Open Showing Sat 7/13 at NOON!

This home is really a two for one with a second FULL one bedroom apartment on the lower level. 3 Beds, 2 Baths upstairs with stainless appliances.
Lower Floor is full 1 bed apartment with full living, dining, kit, and bath!

This home also has a small but private yard and we are accepting small pets (2) no aggressive breeds.
Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths makes this a great home for sharing in the city only 2 blocks from Greenlake.
Garage and parking for two other vehicles in driveway.

For more info:
anita@northpacificproperties.com
or TEXT ONLY 206-228-9017 No calls please.

(RLNE3278449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 N 80th have any available units?
1808 N 80th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1808 N 80th currently offering any rent specials?
1808 N 80th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 N 80th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 N 80th is pet friendly.
Does 1808 N 80th offer parking?
Yes, 1808 N 80th offers parking.
Does 1808 N 80th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 N 80th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 N 80th have a pool?
No, 1808 N 80th does not have a pool.
Does 1808 N 80th have accessible units?
No, 1808 N 80th does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 N 80th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 N 80th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 N 80th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 N 80th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University