1808 N 80th

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open Showing Sat 7/13 at NOON! Fantastic Greenlake Location-3 Bed house Upper floor and 1 Bed Apt. Lower floor! Small pet okay. - Open Showing Sat 7/13 at NOON!



This home is really a two for one with a second FULL one bedroom apartment on the lower level. 3 Beds, 2 Baths upstairs with stainless appliances.

Lower Floor is full 1 bed apartment with full living, dining, kit, and bath!



This home also has a small but private yard and we are accepting small pets (2) no aggressive breeds.

Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths makes this a great home for sharing in the city only 2 blocks from Greenlake.

Garage and parking for two other vehicles in driveway.



For more info:

anita@northpacificproperties.com

or TEXT ONLY 206-228-9017 No calls please.



(RLNE3278449)