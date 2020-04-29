1762 North West 57th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

The Ballard Square Condominiums - 2BD/ 1.75BTH - Available Now! Top floor and south-facing unit is drenched in light. This large 1077 sq. ft unit comes with plenty of natural light and space! The master bedroom is spacious and features a large en-suite bath with double sinks and tons of storage! The second bedroom comes with it's own .75 bathroom. Open living/dining/kitchen area has a fireplace and a lovely balcony. This unit comes with 2 assigned underground parking stalls. Walking score of 97. Rent includes parking, water/sewage/garbage and Cable TV. No Smoking. No Pets. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 am-4:45 pm! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 bedroom - 1.75 bathroom - Approx 1077 Sq Ft - Gas fireplace - Dining room - Private balcony - Full-size washer & dryer in unit - 2 assigned underground parking spaces included - W/S/G included, tenants pay electricity - 12 month lease - Dishwasher - Condo Move in Fee!! Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!