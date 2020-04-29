All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1762 North West 57th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1762 North West 57th St
Last updated June 15 2019 at 12:11 AM

1762 North West 57th St

1762 NW 57th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1762 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
The Ballard Square Condominiums - 2BD/ 1.75BTH - Available Now! Top floor and south-facing unit is drenched in light. This large 1077 sq. ft unit comes with plenty of natural light and space! The master bedroom is spacious and features a large en-suite bath with double sinks and tons of storage! The second bedroom comes with it's own .75 bathroom. Open living/dining/kitchen area has a fireplace and a lovely balcony. This unit comes with 2 assigned underground parking stalls. Walking score of 97. Rent includes parking, water/sewage/garbage and Cable TV. No Smoking. No Pets. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 am-4:45 pm! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 bedroom - 1.75 bathroom - Approx 1077 Sq Ft - Gas fireplace - Dining room - Private balcony - Full-size washer & dryer in unit - 2 assigned underground parking spaces included - W/S/G included, tenants pay electricity - 12 month lease - Dishwasher - Condo Move in Fee!! Our goal at Seattle Property Management is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates - A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 North West 57th St have any available units?
1762 North West 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 North West 57th St have?
Some of 1762 North West 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 North West 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
1762 North West 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 North West 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 1762 North West 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1762 North West 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 1762 North West 57th St offers parking.
Does 1762 North West 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1762 North West 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 North West 57th St have a pool?
No, 1762 North West 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 1762 North West 57th St have accessible units?
No, 1762 North West 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 North West 57th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 North West 57th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University