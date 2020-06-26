All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1760 N. Northlake Way #321.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1760 N. Northlake Way #321
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1760 N. Northlake Way #321

1760 North Northlake Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1760 North Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1760 N. Northlake Way #321 Available 06/01/19 Regata Condominiums - Fremont - Available Now! Across from Gas Works Park and right on the Burke Gilman Trail, this 2 BR, 2 BA light-filled corner unit at the Regata has everything you are looking for! A great layout with an open kitchen with tons of windows with views of Aurora Bridge, Queen Anne, the Space Needle, and Lake Union. The spacious, well laid-out kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range/oven, lots of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The master suite has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The bedrooms are on opposite corners of the unit for privacy. The unit has a private balcony w/view, a gas fireplace, and a washer/dryer in the unit. The unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the secured underground parking garage. Brand new SmartStrand carpet and radiant/in-floor heat make it feel warm a cozy! Quick and easy access to SLU (South Lake Union), downtown, UW, Aurora/99, and I-5. 1 block from a Microsoft Connection stop and Metro 26 to downtown. Close to groceries, shopping, and restaurants. The Regata has a rooftop deck with spectacular views of Lake Union and downtown, a garden courtyard, an exercise room, and a theatre room.W/S/G are included in the rent. A cat or small dog is ok with a refundable $500 deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To arrange a private tour of this lovely property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #fremontrental #gasworkspark #forleaseseattle

(RLNE3984374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 have any available units?
1760 N. Northlake Way #321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 have?
Some of 1760 N. Northlake Way #321's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 currently offering any rent specials?
1760 N. Northlake Way #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 is pet friendly.
Does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 offer parking?
Yes, 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 offers parking.
Does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 have a pool?
No, 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 does not have a pool.
Does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 have accessible units?
No, 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 N. Northlake Way #321 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Citizen
1222 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University