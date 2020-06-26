Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

1760 N. Northlake Way #321 Available 06/01/19 Regata Condominiums - Fremont - Available Now! Across from Gas Works Park and right on the Burke Gilman Trail, this 2 BR, 2 BA light-filled corner unit at the Regata has everything you are looking for! A great layout with an open kitchen with tons of windows with views of Aurora Bridge, Queen Anne, the Space Needle, and Lake Union. The spacious, well laid-out kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range/oven, lots of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The master suite has an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The bedrooms are on opposite corners of the unit for privacy. The unit has a private balcony w/view, a gas fireplace, and a washer/dryer in the unit. The unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the secured underground parking garage. Brand new SmartStrand carpet and radiant/in-floor heat make it feel warm a cozy! Quick and easy access to SLU (South Lake Union), downtown, UW, Aurora/99, and I-5. 1 block from a Microsoft Connection stop and Metro 26 to downtown. Close to groceries, shopping, and restaurants. The Regata has a rooftop deck with spectacular views of Lake Union and downtown, a garden courtyard, an exercise room, and a theatre room.W/S/G are included in the rent. A cat or small dog is ok with a refundable $500 deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To arrange a private tour of this lovely property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #fremontrental #gasworkspark #forleaseseattle



