Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1755 S Horton Street

1755 South Horton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1755 South Horton Street, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2X1 on North Beacon Hill!! 1 MONTH FREE! - Spacious 2 bedroom available in the desirable North Beacon Hill neighborhood!!

Walking distance to delicious eateries and bars such as Barre Del Corso, Homer, El Quetzal, The Oak, Perihelion Brewery and Tippe and Drague!!

Stroll to Victrola's, Fresh Flours or The Station for coffee and pastries!! Enjoy the scenery Jefferson Park has to offer!!

Walk or bike to the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station for an easy commute!!

Close to Red Apple and QFC, this unit is within minutes of everything you could ever need, including easy access to i5, i90 and 99!!

(RLNE3747932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 S Horton Street have any available units?
1755 S Horton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 S Horton Street have?
Some of 1755 S Horton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 S Horton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1755 S Horton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 S Horton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 S Horton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1755 S Horton Street offer parking?
No, 1755 S Horton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1755 S Horton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 S Horton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 S Horton Street have a pool?
No, 1755 S Horton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1755 S Horton Street have accessible units?
No, 1755 S Horton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 S Horton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 S Horton Street has units with dishwashers.
