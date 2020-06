Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Maintained Cottage ready for you to call HOME! Hardwood floors, fully fenced yard, small dogs accepted and landscaping included, what more do you need! Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+). Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032