Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1740 Aurora Ave N #401

1740 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
1740 Aurora Ave N #401 Available 12/01/19 Million dollar view of Lake Union - 3 bed 2 bath Condo - Ready for occupancy on Dec 1, 2019. Rare South lake union Luxury Penthouse condo with to-die-for views of Lake Union and downtown, gorgeous finishes, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, private terrace. High ceiling with floor to ceiling windows, lots of natural light and fantastic views from all rooms in the unit. Central A/C. Features large roof-top deck with magnificent views shared between the two penthouse units. Conveniently located with access from both Dexter Ave and Aurora Ave N. Close to Amazon/Facebook, Fremont, Ballard and Queen Anne. 1 covered garage parking spot and 1 uncovered spot.

What I love about this home

Million dollar view of Lake Union and 4th of July fireworks. 5 minutes from downtown and ten minutes from UW. Can get almost anywhere in Seattle without having to get on I-5. Bus stop right down from Building on Dexter Ave. Can access building from both Dexter and Aurora. Plentiful guest parking on site. Guest bath w/ jacuzzi tub, master bath w/ steam shower, Private terrace for 2 penthouses w/ Lake Union views, custom built in cabinets and closets. Stainless steel appliances.

12 month leases with extensions available
Small dogs only and approval based on breed, quantity and additional deposit will apply
WSG included in rent
Resident resp. for electric and gas

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5202876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 have any available units?
1740 Aurora Ave N #401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 have?
Some of 1740 Aurora Ave N #401's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Aurora Ave N #401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 offers parking.
Does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 have a pool?
No, 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 have accessible units?
No, 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Aurora Ave N #401 does not have units with dishwashers.

