1737 Northwest 63rd Street

Ballard town home - Super spacious cool modern with lots of sun exposure from big windows. Real hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with 36" Bert Azzoni gas range, Stainless kitchen appliances, open staircase with metal railings, elegant master bath with marble tub & shower, walk in closet with barn door, spacious master bed, large roof deck with city & mountain views. An open parking space at back, small storage at side of the building. YEAR BUILT 2017 Lease term: > 12-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) (Looking for FICO score 640 or above) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 (Looking for 4 times of the rent income and reserve) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2,000 deposit > Tenants pay own utilities > no smoking unit and building > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit and pet rent may apply > In the City of Seattle, screening is on "First-in-Time". Please make sure to upload all required documents as listed. If the first applicant does not provide all requested documents within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next tenant who completed an application. In addition, if the first approved applicant does not accept the terms and the holding fee is not received within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next applicant who submitted the complete application. Groups of more than one applicants will not be considered until the complete application packages from all members of the group are submitted.



