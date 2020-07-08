All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:48 PM

1737 Northwest 63rd Street

1737 Northwest 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Northwest 63rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ballard town home - Super spacious cool modern with lots of sun exposure from big windows. Real hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with 36" Bert Azzoni gas range, Stainless kitchen appliances, open staircase with metal railings, elegant master bath with marble tub & shower, walk in closet with barn door, spacious master bed, large roof deck with city & mountain views. An open parking space at back, small storage at side of the building. YEAR BUILT 2017 Lease term: > 12-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) (Looking for FICO score 640 or above) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 (Looking for 4 times of the rent income and reserve) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2,000 deposit > Tenants pay own utilities > no smoking unit and building > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit and pet rent may apply > In the City of Seattle, screening is on "First-in-Time". Please make sure to upload all required documents as listed. If the first applicant does not provide all requested documents within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next tenant who completed an application. In addition, if the first approved applicant does not accept the terms and the holding fee is not received within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next applicant who submitted the complete application. Groups of more than one applicants will not be considered until the complete application packages from all members of the group are submitted.

Lease term: > 12-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old (non-refundable) (Looking for FICO score 640 or above) > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 (Looking for 4 times of the rent income and reserve) > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2,000 deposit > Tenants pay own utilities > no smoking unit and building > Pet needs landlord exceptional approval, $300 pet deposit and pet rent may apply > In the City of Seattle, screening is on "First-in-Time". Please make sure to upload all required documents as listed. If the first applicant does not provide all requested documents within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next tenant who completed an application. In addition, if the first approved applicant does not accept the terms and the holding fee is not received within 48 hours, the landlord will move to the next applicant who submitted the complete application. Groups of more than one applicants will not be considered until the complete application packages from all members of the group are submitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street have any available units?
1737 Northwest 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street have?
Some of 1737 Northwest 63rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Northwest 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Northwest 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Northwest 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Northwest 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Northwest 63rd Street offers parking.
Does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Northwest 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 1737 Northwest 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1737 Northwest 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Northwest 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Northwest 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

