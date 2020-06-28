All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1733 15th Ave. #204

1733 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1733 15th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capitol Hill Condo - Available now - Capitol Hill, Seattle's hippest locale just up the hill from the downtown core and SLU! Recently featured in Dwell Magazine, The Howell Street Condos combine the gorgeous aesthetic of this historic mansion on the exterior with 6 renovated and modern condo units on the interior, one of which was the subject in the Dwell Magazine spread! This light and airy condo lives larger than it's stated size offering all you need to call this your home. Roomy living room with a gas fireplace and space for a dining table off the beautiful kitchen featuring granite slab countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a view of the iconic Space Needle and Olympic mountain range from the bedroom! Coveted reserved off-street parking is included! Shared backyard patio with flower, vegetable and herb gardens, fruit trees, and a BBQ. Enjoy lounging on the grand front porch as well. Laundry, secure bike storage and personal storage all on-site and included.
Ideal quiet and central location on 15th Ave offers fantastic proximity to all Capitol Hill is sought after, with some of Seattle's best restaurants, coffee shops, retail, parks and more just blocks away. Walker's paradise and commuter's dream with easy access to bus lines, light rail, Microsoft Connector, and highways make getting around town a breeze. Quick and easy access to downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon and Seattle's medical community. Cat or small dog welcome with additional pet deposit and $20/month pet rent. No smoking, thank you.

To schedule a visit to this special property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential Seattle, WA.

#AvenueOneResidential #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon SLU #MicrosoftConnector #WalkScore98

(RLNE5123727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 15th Ave. #204 have any available units?
1733 15th Ave. #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 15th Ave. #204 have?
Some of 1733 15th Ave. #204's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 15th Ave. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1733 15th Ave. #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 15th Ave. #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 15th Ave. #204 is pet friendly.
Does 1733 15th Ave. #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1733 15th Ave. #204 offers parking.
Does 1733 15th Ave. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 15th Ave. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 15th Ave. #204 have a pool?
No, 1733 15th Ave. #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1733 15th Ave. #204 have accessible units?
No, 1733 15th Ave. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 15th Ave. #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 15th Ave. #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
