1733 15th Ave. #204

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Capitol Hill Condo - Available now - Capitol Hill, Seattle's hippest locale just up the hill from the downtown core and SLU! Recently featured in Dwell Magazine, The Howell Street Condos combine the gorgeous aesthetic of this historic mansion on the exterior with 6 renovated and modern condo units on the interior, one of which was the subject in the Dwell Magazine spread! This light and airy condo lives larger than it's stated size offering all you need to call this your home. Roomy living room with a gas fireplace and space for a dining table off the beautiful kitchen featuring granite slab countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a view of the iconic Space Needle and Olympic mountain range from the bedroom! Coveted reserved off-street parking is included! Shared backyard patio with flower, vegetable and herb gardens, fruit trees, and a BBQ. Enjoy lounging on the grand front porch as well. Laundry, secure bike storage and personal storage all on-site and included.

Ideal quiet and central location on 15th Ave offers fantastic proximity to all Capitol Hill is sought after, with some of Seattle's best restaurants, coffee shops, retail, parks and more just blocks away. Walker's paradise and commuter's dream with easy access to bus lines, light rail, Microsoft Connector, and highways make getting around town a breeze. Quick and easy access to downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon and Seattle's medical community. Cat or small dog welcome with additional pet deposit and $20/month pet rent. No smoking, thank you.



To schedule a visit to this special property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential Seattle, WA.



#AvenueOneResidential #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon SLU #MicrosoftConnector #WalkScore98



(RLNE5123727)