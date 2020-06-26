All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 24 2019 at 9:01 AM

1700 Bellevue Ave

1700 Bellevue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Bellevue Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, & den condo located in the heart of Capitol Hill with easy access to downtown, I-5, 520, and bus routes to Redmond (on the 545 line) and UW (on the 43 line). Includes in-unit washer and dryer, secure parking space plus two storage units! This condo is located just blocks from the Pike/Pine corridor giving you great access to restaurants, bars, and nightlife yet quieter than living on Pike or Pine. Parking spot in secure, attached garage is included in rent. Deposit covers 1st & last months rent plus $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Bellevue Ave have any available units?
1700 Bellevue Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1700 Bellevue Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Bellevue Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Bellevue Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Bellevue Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1700 Bellevue Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Bellevue Ave offers parking.
Does 1700 Bellevue Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Bellevue Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Bellevue Ave have a pool?
No, 1700 Bellevue Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Bellevue Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700 Bellevue Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Bellevue Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Bellevue Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Bellevue Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Bellevue Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
