1619 S King St
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1619 S King St

1619 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

1619 South King Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3BR/2BA Town Home in International District - This town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and a gas range. New Paint throughout. Washer and dryer in unit, off-street parking available, easy access to I-5, I-90, Downtown, Seattle U, and Capitol Hill. Terms: 1-year lease; $2,395 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities + a $25.00 invoicing fee for W/S/G. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.00 invoicing fee for W/S/G. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Seattle Northwest at (206) 621-9840 or email Treasha at TFabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5351571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 S King St have any available units?
1619 S King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 S King St have?
Some of 1619 S King St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 S King St currently offering any rent specials?
1619 S King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 S King St pet-friendly?
No, 1619 S King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1619 S King St offer parking?
Yes, 1619 S King St offers parking.
Does 1619 S King St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 S King St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 S King St have a pool?
No, 1619 S King St does not have a pool.
Does 1619 S King St have accessible units?
No, 1619 S King St does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 S King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 S King St does not have units with dishwashers.

