1619 S King St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3BR/2BA Town Home in International District - This town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and a gas range. New Paint throughout. Washer and dryer in unit, off-street parking available, easy access to I-5, I-90, Downtown, Seattle U, and Capitol Hill. Terms: 1-year lease; $2,395 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities + a $25.00 invoicing fee for W/S/G. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.00 invoicing fee for W/S/G. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Seattle Northwest at (206) 621-9840 or email Treasha at TFabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5351571)