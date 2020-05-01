1616 41st Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Nice remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Madison Park. Close to shopping restaurants and a block to the lake!! Large living area, separate dining area, open kitchen with all appliances and bar, spacious bedroom with ample closet spaces. Tons of storage/closet space throughout unit. Nice deck off living room overlooking outdoor pool. Laundry on site, same floor as unit. One parking space included in rent space #6. WSG included in rent. Tenant to pay electric.



Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit, 12 month + lease. No smoking. No pets. W/S/G Included. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



