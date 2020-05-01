All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1616 41st Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1616 41st Ave E
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

1616 41st Ave E

1616 41st Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1616 41st Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Nice remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the heart of Madison Park. Close to shopping restaurants and a block to the lake!! Large living area, separate dining area, open kitchen with all appliances and bar, spacious bedroom with ample closet spaces. Tons of storage/closet space throughout unit. Nice deck off living room overlooking outdoor pool. Laundry on site, same floor as unit. One parking space included in rent space #6. WSG included in rent. Tenant to pay electric.

Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit, 12 month + lease. No smoking. No pets. W/S/G Included. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 41st Ave E have any available units?
1616 41st Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 41st Ave E have?
Some of 1616 41st Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 41st Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1616 41st Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 41st Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1616 41st Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1616 41st Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1616 41st Ave E offers parking.
Does 1616 41st Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 41st Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 41st Ave E have a pool?
Yes, 1616 41st Ave E has a pool.
Does 1616 41st Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1616 41st Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 41st Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 41st Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University