Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Lakeview Blvd E

1604 Lakeview Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Lakeview Boulevard East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3bed/2.5 bath townhouse on Capitol Hill for rent - Property Id: 94911

Delightfully updated 3bdrm/2.25 bath townhome wedged between Eastlake and Capitol Hill. This townhome comes with: new carpet, paint, remodeled powder and downstairs baths. It also has with its own private two car detached garage (side-by-side), outdoor entertaining patio and peek-a-boo views of Lake Union. Newly installed double pane windows reduce road noise to almost unnoticeable level.

Heating and central air cooling.

Quick access to I-5, downtown, Lake Union, Amazon and the stores on Capitol Hill make this one convenient location. Open and bright, it's move-in ready. Come and see!

Require first and last months deposit. Renter pays all utilities, including electricity/water/sewer/garbage.
1 year lease required.

Note: The photos show staging furniture but they are NOT included in the rental. The house will be completely unfurnished when you move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94911
Property Id 94911

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4632424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E have any available units?
1604 Lakeview Blvd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E have?
Some of 1604 Lakeview Blvd E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Lakeview Blvd E currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Lakeview Blvd E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Lakeview Blvd E pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Lakeview Blvd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Lakeview Blvd E does offer parking.
Does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Lakeview Blvd E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E have a pool?
No, 1604 Lakeview Blvd E does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E have accessible units?
No, 1604 Lakeview Blvd E does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Lakeview Blvd E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Lakeview Blvd E has units with dishwashers.
