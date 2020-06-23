1604 Lakeview Blvd E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

3bed/2.5 bath townhouse on Capitol Hill for rent - Property Id: 94911



Delightfully updated 3bdrm/2.25 bath townhome wedged between Eastlake and Capitol Hill. This townhome comes with: new carpet, paint, remodeled powder and downstairs baths. It also has with its own private two car detached garage (side-by-side), outdoor entertaining patio and peek-a-boo views of Lake Union. Newly installed double pane windows reduce road noise to almost unnoticeable level.



Heating and central air cooling.



Quick access to I-5, downtown, Lake Union, Amazon and the stores on Capitol Hill make this one convenient location. Open and bright, it's move-in ready. Come and see!



Require first and last months deposit. Renter pays all utilities, including electricity/water/sewer/garbage.

1 year lease required.



Note: The photos show staging furniture but they are NOT included in the rental. The house will be completely unfurnished when you move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94911

Property Id 94911



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4632424)