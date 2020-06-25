All apartments in Seattle
1540 32nd Ave S

1540 32nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1540 32nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
gym
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Mt. Baker Neighborhood Home, 5 bedroom/ 3 bath. 2,100 s.f. - Located on the Lake Washington side of Seattles Mt. Baker neighborhood this remodeled home is located on a quiet residential street just 400 feet from Colman Park and, short walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, a fitness center and Metro transit stop that are located on 31st Ave S. At the end of the street is the Colman P-Patch Community Gardens and trails that access Colman Beach on Lake Washington about mile to the east. There is easy and convenient access to the I-90 Freeway, Seattle Downtown and, the Mount Baker light rail station further to the west along Rainier Avenue. The residential neighborhood is quiet and very walkable with a walk score of 75. Lake Washington is to the east and 4 blocks downhill from the house.

The home includes the following on each floor:
Main level living room, dining area, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen and, entry area.
Upper level 1 bedroom, the master bedroom and bathroom and, storage area.
Basement level 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room and open area.
The backyard is private, fenced and includes a large fig tree that attracts birds year-round. The owners will be installing a new lawn in the front and back yards this spring. The upper level bedrooms have partial lake views and one of the bedrooms has a spacious window seat that was part of the original construction. All appliances are new or almost new and, the kitchen includes a gas range with oven and a stainless-steel island range hood. The living room on the main level has arched entries and large windows let in plenty of natural light. The fireplace is wood burning. The owners will have the exterior of the house painted beginning at the end of March 2019.

Amenities include the following:
Hardwood and vinyl wood floors
Tile floors in bathrooms
Carpet in one of the bedrooms
Fireplace
Gas stove and range
All appliances are new or, only one or two years old
Laundry room with washer and dryer
Plenty of storage
One car garage with automatic opener
Blinds on all windows
Partial lake view from upper floor
New paint
Interior arched entries
Forced air gas heat

Small to medium size dogs up to 60 lbs. allowed on a case by case basis. (maximum of 2 dogs) No cats.
$3,600 refundable security deposit.
$25 per month pet fee per pet.
$300 non-refundable move out fee.
$ 42 application fee
Tenant pays all utilities
Minimum 12-month lease

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4793459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 32nd Ave S have any available units?
1540 32nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 32nd Ave S have?
Some of 1540 32nd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 32nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1540 32nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 32nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 32nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1540 32nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1540 32nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 1540 32nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 32nd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 32nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 1540 32nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1540 32nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1540 32nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 32nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 32nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
