1540 32nd Ave S

Mt. Baker Neighborhood Home, 5 bedroom/ 3 bath. 2,100 s.f. - Located on the Lake Washington side of Seattles Mt. Baker neighborhood this remodeled home is located on a quiet residential street just 400 feet from Colman Park and, short walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants, a fitness center and Metro transit stop that are located on 31st Ave S. At the end of the street is the Colman P-Patch Community Gardens and trails that access Colman Beach on Lake Washington about mile to the east. There is easy and convenient access to the I-90 Freeway, Seattle Downtown and, the Mount Baker light rail station further to the west along Rainier Avenue. The residential neighborhood is quiet and very walkable with a walk score of 75. Lake Washington is to the east and 4 blocks downhill from the house.



The home includes the following on each floor:

Main level living room, dining area, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen and, entry area.

Upper level 1 bedroom, the master bedroom and bathroom and, storage area.

Basement level 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room and open area.

The backyard is private, fenced and includes a large fig tree that attracts birds year-round. The owners will be installing a new lawn in the front and back yards this spring. The upper level bedrooms have partial lake views and one of the bedrooms has a spacious window seat that was part of the original construction. All appliances are new or almost new and, the kitchen includes a gas range with oven and a stainless-steel island range hood. The living room on the main level has arched entries and large windows let in plenty of natural light. The fireplace is wood burning. The owners will have the exterior of the house painted beginning at the end of March 2019.



Amenities include the following:

Hardwood and vinyl wood floors

Tile floors in bathrooms

Carpet in one of the bedrooms

Fireplace

Gas stove and range

All appliances are new or, only one or two years old

Laundry room with washer and dryer

Plenty of storage

One car garage with automatic opener

Blinds on all windows

Partial lake view from upper floor

New paint

Interior arched entries

Forced air gas heat



Small to medium size dogs up to 60 lbs. allowed on a case by case basis. (maximum of 2 dogs) No cats.

$3,600 refundable security deposit.

$25 per month pet fee per pet.

$300 non-refundable move out fee.

$ 42 application fee

Tenant pays all utilities

Minimum 12-month lease



No Cats Allowed



