All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
1530 NW Market St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1530 NW Market St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1530 NW Market St

1530 Northwest Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1530 Northwest Market Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
coffee bar
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Spacious Condo Ideally Located in the Heart of Ballard - Centrally Located Ballard Living! A 1br/1ba on NW Market St with utilities, storage unit, and parking included. Everything is walking distance from this condo! Target has a new location just across the street, coffee shops, restaurants, movie theater, and the year-round locally renowned Ballard Sunday Farmer's Market. Seasonal activities include summer parades and food festivals. Easy access to public transportation and bus lines on 15th Ave NW and NW Market St. The home features a spacious bed, bath, and kitchen/living space with a fireplace, and a balcony off the living area that are all great for entertaining. Enjoy the building's private and spacious Rooftop Terrace equipped with picnic tables/chairs and grills, or indoor Amenity Room for lounging or entertaining large groups. Amenity Room includes a gym, library, pool table, lounge seats, and additional second floor balcony. W/D in unit, secured parking space and storage unit. Water/sewer/garbage included in the rent. $40 app fee, $1825 security deposit. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1530 NW Market St have any available units?
1530 NW Market St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 NW Market St have?
Some of 1530 NW Market St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 NW Market St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 NW Market St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 NW Market St pet-friendly?
No, 1530 NW Market St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1530 NW Market St offer parking?
Yes, 1530 NW Market St offers parking.
Does 1530 NW Market St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 NW Market St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 NW Market St have a pool?
No, 1530 NW Market St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 NW Market St have accessible units?
No, 1530 NW Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 NW Market St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 NW Market St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University