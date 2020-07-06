1530 NW Market St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool table bbq/grill media room

Spacious Condo Ideally Located in the Heart of Ballard - Centrally Located Ballard Living! A 1br/1ba on NW Market St with utilities, storage unit, and parking included. Everything is walking distance from this condo! Target has a new location just across the street, coffee shops, restaurants, movie theater, and the year-round locally renowned Ballard Sunday Farmer's Market. Seasonal activities include summer parades and food festivals. Easy access to public transportation and bus lines on 15th Ave NW and NW Market St. The home features a spacious bed, bath, and kitchen/living space with a fireplace, and a balcony off the living area that are all great for entertaining. Enjoy the building's private and spacious Rooftop Terrace equipped with picnic tables/chairs and grills, or indoor Amenity Room for lounging or entertaining large groups. Amenity Room includes a gym, library, pool table, lounge seats, and additional second floor balcony. W/D in unit, secured parking space and storage unit. Water/sewer/garbage included in the rent. $40 app fee, $1825 security deposit. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507077)