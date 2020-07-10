All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

153 Florentia St.

153 Florentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

153 Florentia Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
153 Florentia St. Available 06/10/20 Craftsman Home in North Queen Anne! - Please contact sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com with questions or to schedule a tour.

Charming 1910 Craftsman Bungalow with 4 bedrooms, den, and 3 bathrooms, located in the coveted upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Just minutes from some of Seattle's best restaurants, shops and cafes along Queen Anne Ave N, Fremont and Downtown Seattle.

Two (2) bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the top floor. Main floor features updated kitchen, living room, dining room, den and full bathroom. Downstairs includes daylight basement with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, and washer/dryer. Home includes detached garage and fully fenced patio area.

Available for rent 06/10/20. Move in fees include:
First month's rent: $4,500
Refundable security deposit: $4,500 (less application fees)
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Landlord maintains landscaping around the home. Tenant maintains landscaping in patio area.

Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Must provide pet reference that can attest pet is not destructive, aggressive or a noise nuisance, and pay $500/pet refundable deposit.

(RLNE2353544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Florentia St. have any available units?
153 Florentia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Florentia St. have?
Some of 153 Florentia St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Florentia St. currently offering any rent specials?
153 Florentia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Florentia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Florentia St. is pet friendly.
Does 153 Florentia St. offer parking?
Yes, 153 Florentia St. offers parking.
Does 153 Florentia St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Florentia St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Florentia St. have a pool?
No, 153 Florentia St. does not have a pool.
Does 153 Florentia St. have accessible units?
No, 153 Florentia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Florentia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Florentia St. does not have units with dishwashers.

