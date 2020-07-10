Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

153 Florentia St. Available 06/10/20 Craftsman Home in North Queen Anne! - Please contact sarahspring@northpacificproperties.com with questions or to schedule a tour.



Charming 1910 Craftsman Bungalow with 4 bedrooms, den, and 3 bathrooms, located in the coveted upper Queen Anne neighborhood. Just minutes from some of Seattle's best restaurants, shops and cafes along Queen Anne Ave N, Fremont and Downtown Seattle.



Two (2) bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the top floor. Main floor features updated kitchen, living room, dining room, den and full bathroom. Downstairs includes daylight basement with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, and washer/dryer. Home includes detached garage and fully fenced patio area.



Available for rent 06/10/20. Move in fees include:

First month's rent: $4,500

Refundable security deposit: $4,500 (less application fees)

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Landlord maintains landscaping around the home. Tenant maintains landscaping in patio area.



Pets considered on case-by-case basis. Must provide pet reference that can attest pet is not destructive, aggressive or a noise nuisance, and pay $500/pet refundable deposit.



(RLNE2353544)