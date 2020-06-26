All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1526 NW 59th St

1526 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Green Built, Gorgeous Ballard Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms, Den, 2 Baths and Rooftop Deck - This bright, airy townhouse is a short walk from all amenities Ballard has to offer. Mindfully built with a four star Green Built rating, it features reclaimed wood wall, in-floor heat and mini-splits. Radiant Heat, 90%+ High Efficiency, Ductless HP-Mini Split, and Tankless Water Heater. Perfect indoor temperature year-round, views in all directions, roof-top deck. The entry level offers a nice pad to sit outside. Upon entering the home you find a relaxing space for living and dining. The kitchen is spacious, with lots of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances offering the highly desired gas stove for cooking. As you move toward the back of the kitchen there is an outside patio area that is not fenced. As you go up the stairs you will see a spacious bedroom with tall windows and a large closet. A bathroom is located next door for convenience. Down the hall is the washer and drier and an open space perfect for an office or den. Up the stairs to the third floor provides another large bedroom with a walk-in closet. Down the hall is a large bathroom and waterfall shower. An entrance to the rooftop deck is straight ahead. On the large rooftop deck, you have gorgeous views and a space that is meant to enjoy.
~ Nearby Grocery Stores: Ballard Market, QFC, Trader Joes, Fred Meyer
~ Nearby Restaurants: Skillet, La Isla, Ballard Coffee Works, Hot Cakes, Kangaroo and Kiwi Pub, El Borracho, Bastille, 8 oz. Burger Co.
~ Nearby Parks: Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground, Marvins Garden.
~ Nearby Schools: Adams Elementary, Salmon Bay School, Whitman Middle School, Ballard High School.
~ Nearby Entertainment: Ballard Farmers Market, Majestic Bay Theatre, Full Tilt, Tractor Tavern
~Transit Score: 53
~ Bike Score: 84
~ Bus lines: D Line, 40, 44, 17, 18, 29.
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
~Lease terms are 1 yr+
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
~Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies/ find the property and click on Contact Us to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only
~1 small pet 15lbs and under, case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on Petscreening.com
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf

(RLNE4959052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

