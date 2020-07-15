1521 2nd Avenue Unit 2202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Live, entertain, and experience in the most luxurious condo on the entire West Coast in this exclusive and private residence! This rare & special unit is a MUST SEE! Perched above Pike Place Market, the Four Seasons Hotel, the waterfront, shopping centers, and restaurants, this is the "it" spot in downtown Seattle. It's all here in this prime location. It has two parking spots (one normal spot included in the rent)& (one extra-large handicap spot with electricity for a charging station, and a very large storage unit in the garage with an additional cost). LEASE TERMS: 6, 9, 12-month lease available.



This attractive 1,729-square-foot condo unit situated in the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Seattle is unfurnished and airy. It has two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and polished hardwood floor all throughout. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. There are an in-unit washer and dryer are available along with electric heating and air conditioning.



The exterior features a relaxing patio and balcony plus an indoor/outdoor glass room--- cool spots for outdoor activities with family or friends.



Allows a maximum of 2 pets, either cats or dogs; 35 lbs. or below; standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the HOA fees.



Tenants can freely use of the Fitness Center and swimming pool.



Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Bike Score: 85



With an excellent walk, transit, and bike scores, this condos location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise. This means that daily errands or making trips to nearby shops, stores, restaurants, etc., do not require a car. They can easily be done either on foot or by public transport/transit--- thanks to its world-class public transport system. Its in a very bikeable location, too, due to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the are



(RLNE5119856)