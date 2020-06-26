1466 NW 67th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious Ballard Townhome that has it ALL! - Modern and spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 1-car attached garage that is easy to access and additional off street parking in the driveway. This home has it all with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and fenced back yard.



Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom. The lower level includes one bedroom with bathroom and direct access to the fully fenced patio and back yard. The upper level features two large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ensuite bathrooms, as well as a full sized washer and dryer.



The open concept main level includes the kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, living room with gas fireplace, 1/2 bath, and sunny south facing deck.



Available NOW! Move-in fees are as follows:

First month's rent: $3,150

Refundable security deposit: $3,150 (less application fees)

Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.



Dogs considered on case-by-case basis. Must provide pet reference that can attest pet is not destructive, aggressive or a noise nuisance, and pay $500/pet refundable pet deposit.



Please contact Sarah by email with questions or to schedule a tour. SarahSpring@northpacificproperties.com.



No Cats Allowed



