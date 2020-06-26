All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1466 NW 67th St

1466 Northwest 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1466 Northwest 67th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Ballard Townhome that has it ALL! - Modern and spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 1-car attached garage that is easy to access and additional off street parking in the driveway. This home has it all with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and fenced back yard.

Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom. The lower level includes one bedroom with bathroom and direct access to the fully fenced patio and back yard. The upper level features two large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ensuite bathrooms, as well as a full sized washer and dryer.

The open concept main level includes the kitchen with breakfast bar, gas stove, living room with gas fireplace, 1/2 bath, and sunny south facing deck.

Available NOW! Move-in fees are as follows:
First month's rent: $3,150
Refundable security deposit: $3,150 (less application fees)
Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

Dogs considered on case-by-case basis. Must provide pet reference that can attest pet is not destructive, aggressive or a noise nuisance, and pay $500/pet refundable pet deposit.

Please contact Sarah by email with questions or to schedule a tour. SarahSpring@northpacificproperties.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4964006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 NW 67th St have any available units?
1466 NW 67th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 NW 67th St have?
Some of 1466 NW 67th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 NW 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
1466 NW 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 NW 67th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 NW 67th St is pet friendly.
Does 1466 NW 67th St offer parking?
Yes, 1466 NW 67th St offers parking.
Does 1466 NW 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 NW 67th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 NW 67th St have a pool?
No, 1466 NW 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 1466 NW 67th St have accessible units?
No, 1466 NW 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 NW 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 NW 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
