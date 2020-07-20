14206 Evanston Ave N.

Amenities

Unit features a large and mostly Fenced Back Yard and Private Entrance through the Back the home through the Sliding Glass Door. Which opens into the Kitchen complete with Stove/Oven and Fridge, and provides ample space for adding stand alone Shelving and a Rolling Island for extra counter space. The nicely sized Bedroom features Brand New Flooring and a Built In Desk with Bookshelves. The Bathroom has a standing shower and is combined with the Laundry room, which is complete with Washer and Dryer provided. Pets welcome! This property is conveniently located three blocks from Greenwood Ave and a direct Bus route to Downtown Seattle, it is also just minutes away from Northwest Hospital and Bitter Lake and Park. Quick Access to I-5 makes commuting anywhere easy!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,450 | Non-Smoking property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats Allowed, 2 Max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay a portion of all utilities: $115 per month (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,150 Security Deposit $1,150 and a $100 Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.