Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:49 PM

14206 Evanston Ave N.

14206 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14206 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit features a large and mostly Fenced Back Yard and Private Entrance through the Back the home through the Sliding Glass Door. Which opens into the Kitchen complete with Stove/Oven and Fridge, and provides ample space for adding stand alone Shelving and a Rolling Island for extra counter space. The nicely sized Bedroom features Brand New Flooring and a Built In Desk with Bookshelves. The Bathroom has a standing shower and is combined with the Laundry room, which is complete with Washer and Dryer provided. Pets welcome! This property is conveniently located three blocks from Greenwood Ave and a direct Bus route to Downtown Seattle, it is also just minutes away from Northwest Hospital and Bitter Lake and Park. Quick Access to I-5 makes commuting anywhere easy!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,450 | Non-Smoking property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats Allowed, 2 Max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay a portion of all utilities: $115 per month (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,150 Security Deposit $1,150 and a $100 Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14206 Evanston Ave N. have any available units?
14206 Evanston Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14206 Evanston Ave N. have?
Some of 14206 Evanston Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14206 Evanston Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
14206 Evanston Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14206 Evanston Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14206 Evanston Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 14206 Evanston Ave N. offer parking?
No, 14206 Evanston Ave N. does not offer parking.
Does 14206 Evanston Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14206 Evanston Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14206 Evanston Ave N. have a pool?
No, 14206 Evanston Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 14206 Evanston Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 14206 Evanston Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 14206 Evanston Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14206 Evanston Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
