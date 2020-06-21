All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1415 2nd Ave 1403
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1415 2nd Ave 1403

1415 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1415 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Place Market

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Newmark Tower Condo for rent - Property Id: 294399

View of Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains, Pike Place market, excellent location, Newmark Tower
one short block to main Pike Place Market entrance and Target store is right below,
one block to Seattle Art Museum & Benaroya Hall. offers the most central location for easy commuting with best access to many public transportation options including 2 blocks to light rail station connecting from SeaTac Airport to University District, Sound Transit buses stop right at the front door.
Newmark Tower is an up-scale high rise condo complex. The Tower features resort like amenities including 24 hours concierge, business & fitness centers. club room with garden terrace , full size in-door pool, hot tub, sauna.

1 bedroom condo, hardwood flooring, 14th floor,
private underground parking .
Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Cable-ready
Full size Washer/Dryer in unit
The rent includes parking,
water, sewer and garbage .
1st and damage deposit and move-in fee. Good credit score required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294399
Property Id 294399

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 have any available units?
1415 2nd Ave 1403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 have?
Some of 1415 2nd Ave 1403's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 2nd Ave 1403 currently offering any rent specials?
1415 2nd Ave 1403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 2nd Ave 1403 pet-friendly?
No, 1415 2nd Ave 1403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 offer parking?
Yes, 1415 2nd Ave 1403 does offer parking.
Does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 2nd Ave 1403 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 have a pool?
Yes, 1415 2nd Ave 1403 has a pool.
Does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 have accessible units?
No, 1415 2nd Ave 1403 does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 2nd Ave 1403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 2nd Ave 1403 has units with dishwashers.
