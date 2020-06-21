1415 2nd Ave 1403

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Newmark Tower Condo for rent - Property Id: 294399



View of Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains, Pike Place market, excellent location, Newmark Tower

one short block to main Pike Place Market entrance and Target store is right below,

one block to Seattle Art Museum & Benaroya Hall. offers the most central location for easy commuting with best access to many public transportation options including 2 blocks to light rail station connecting from SeaTac Airport to University District, Sound Transit buses stop right at the front door.

Newmark Tower is an up-scale high rise condo complex. The Tower features resort like amenities including 24 hours concierge, business & fitness centers. club room with garden terrace , full size in-door pool, hot tub, sauna.



1 bedroom condo, hardwood flooring, 14th floor,

private underground parking .

Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Cable-ready

Full size Washer/Dryer in unit

The rent includes parking,

water, sewer and garbage .

1st and damage deposit and move-in fee. Good credit score required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294399

No Pets Allowed



